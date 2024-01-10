Tesla launches redesigned model 3

Tesla has officially launched the redesigned version of its Model 3 sedan in North America, maintaining unchanged prices, as reported on the company’s website and X. The “performance” variant, the most expensive version, has been removed from Tesla’s North American websites, with the rear-wheel drive and long-range variants now exclusively listed. The rear-wheel drive variant is currently priced at $38,990, and the long-range variant is priced at $45,990, with an updated range of 341 miles, an increase from the previous 333 miles.

Upgraded Model 3 is now available in North America → https://t.co/z1zvMWV1aK pic.twitter.com/WtNU27SYOk — Tesla (@Tesla) January 10, 2024

The restyled versions of both variants come with new features, including a rear display for backseat passengers, two additional colors (“Stealth Grey and Ultra Red”), and newly designed wheels, as outlined on Tesla’s website. Initially introduced in China in September of the previous year at a higher price, the upgraded Model 3 became available in Europe a month later.

As of the end of last year, the Model 3 rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles no longer qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, following new guidance under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Despite losing its position as the top electric vehicle (EV) maker by sales to China’s BYD, Tesla exceeded market estimates in the fourth quarter, delivering a record number of EVs and meeting its 2023 target.

(Reuters)