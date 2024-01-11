Tinubu pledges support for Ibom deep seaport project

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has pledged essential support for the realization of the Ibom Deep Sea Port project. Governor Eno shared this information with journalists following a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

During the meeting, President Tinubu instructed Governor Eno to present a Maintenance, Repairs, and Operations (MRO) memo for his approval, emphasizing the need for collaboration between Akwa Ibom State and the Federal Government.

Quoting Governor Eno, he stated, “We’ve talked and requested him to support us with our Ibom deep seaport and agricultural programme on the oil palm. The President has graciously granted that I bring the memo to the requests, including MRO (Maintenance Repair and Operations).”

Governor Eno highlighted the significance of the Ibom Deep Seaport project, noting its potential as a transshipment port to cater for the South East and South South geopolitical zones. He explained, “Ibom Deep Seaport has the deepest depth that will bring in the ship, and we can transship from that point. Again, Lagos is there but you also know Lagos is congested. Of course, that’s no story. So you need a deep seaport that will take care of the South East, South-South; if you like, the Niger Delta region.”

Additionally, Governor Eno sought President Tinubu’s support for the state’s Agricultural program, particularly in reviving the dormant palm oil industry that has been inactive for 28 years.

Key Points: