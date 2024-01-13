Unilever Nigeria commends outstanding drivers, advocates zero road fatality

In alignment with its commitment to promoting sustainable living, Unilever Nigeria Plc. recently commemorated its transporters during the 2023 Transporters’ Safety Week, recognizing their steadfast commitment to safety practices.

This annual event underscores Unilever’s steadfast dedication to the safety, security, and well-being of its transporters and fleet managers. The weeklong celebrations emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts between transporters and government transportation agencies.

Government road transport agencies provide support by reinforcing safety practices, including defensive driving training, health talks/medical checkups, and cargo security training.

The culminating event of the celebrations focuses on acknowledging exemplary drivers and transport companies that have maintained the highest safety standards.

Tobi Adeniyi, the Planning & Go-To-Market Director at Unilever Nigeria, highlighted the significance of this year’s theme, ‘Sáfèty lókàn, shëy jéjé,’ as emblematic of collective efforts in establishing and sustaining the golden standard for safety. He emphasized Unilever’s prioritization of safety and commended the positive response from the team of transporters.

Adeniyi reiterated Unilever’s longstanding commitment to safety, especially as the company celebrates its centennial year in Nigeria. He acknowledged the company’s impact across various sectors, contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Mahlatse Lekalakala, Unilever’s Africa Safety, Health, and Environment Manager, emphasized the annual safety week’s profound impact on the company’s zero-fatality initiative. Over the past four years, the initiative has significantly contributed to achieving zero fatalities, with encouraging results noted beyond Unilever’s facilities.

Among the recognized transporters this year is Alexander Ogunrinde from Oritsetimeyin Logistics Ltd. (OLL), who secured the overall best performance drivers award. Ogunrinde expressed gratitude to Unilever for consistently upholding commitments to logistics partners.

About UNILEVER:

Established in 1923 as the West Africa Soap Company, UNILEVER Nigeria Plc has evolved into a leading FMCG company. With a legacy of pioneering social change, the company has positively impacted millions of lives through its dedication to sustainable living and impactful products.