Citigroup plans 20,000 job cuts amid $1.8b quarterly loss

Citigroup, grappling with its most challenging quarter in 15 years, has announced plans to streamline its workforce by 20,000 jobs in the “medium term” as part of an ongoing restructuring initiative.

This announcement coincides with a significant $1.8 billion quarterly loss, attributed to costs associated with the bank’s reorganization, its withdrawal from Russia, and the devaluation of Argentina’s peso. The bank anticipates over $4 billion in charges and expenses for the quarter, including an $800 million component linked to its substantial overhaul, a $1.7 billion “special assessment” from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation related to regional bank failures last year, losses tied to the devaluation of the Argentine currency, and over $500 million in expenses associated with winding down operations in Russia.

Even excluding these one-off charges and expenses, quarterly earnings experienced a more than 20% decline from the fourth quarter of 2022, amounting to over $1.5 billion, though this performance surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Key Highlights: