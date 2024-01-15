Wike orders arrest of streetlight vandals in FCT

FCT Minister Issues Directive to Combat Vandalism of Streetlights in Abuja. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has instructed security agencies to pursue and apprehend individuals responsible for the vandalism of streetlights in Abuja.

Dr. Peter Olumuji, the Secretary of the Command-and-Control Centre in the Department of Security under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), shared this information during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Upon assuming office as the FCT Minister, Wike prioritized the restoration of streetlights, considering it vital to illuminate the city and uphold Abuja’s reputation as a fitting capital, stated Olumuji. Despite ongoing efforts to reinstate and ensure the functionality of streetlights throughout the city, he pointed out instances of vandalism by miscreants, particularly targeting solar-powered facilities in specific areas.

While acknowledging significant progress in FCT’s street lighting in alignment with the minister’s directive, Olumuji underscored the persistent challenge of sabotage by unidentified criminals. Reports received by the FCTA Department of Security highlighted incidents of streetlight vandalism, primarily occurring during the late night hours.

“The streetlights were bought with taxpayers’ money and installed to brighten the city at night and ensure that FCT is secured, but sadly, some criminal elements among us are vandalizing them.

“The minister had directed the security agencies to ensure that all the miscreants that go about vandalizing streetlights are apprehended and prosecuted to end the wicked act.

“They are making progress and soon, some of the vandals apprehended would be paraded and taken to court for prosecution.

“The streetlights were installed for the benefit of all residents and to enable people to move freely within the city at night.

“However, you cannot vandalize the streetlights and still complain that the government is not doing anything,” he said.

Elaborating further, Olumuji underscored the importance of residents assuming responsibility for the infrastructure in their respective areas by promptly reporting any suspicious activities to security agencies, notwithstanding ongoing plans to replace the vandalized streetlights.

He elucidated that effective illumination plays a pivotal role in enhancing security within the city, as criminal elements are deterred from operating in well-lit environments.

“They always carry out their trade under darkness.

“So, when you have all the streetlights working, it improves and aids better security of lives and properties,” he added.