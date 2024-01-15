Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ghana to reengage bondholders, says finance minister

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ghana to reengage bondholders, says finance minister

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced on Monday that the country is set to re-engage with its international bondholders starting next week. This initiative follows a recent successful deal to restructure $5.4 billion of official creditor debt. Ofori-Atta conveyed the country’s intention to continue discussions after a meeting with holders of its approximately $13 billion outstanding Eurobonds in Marrakech last October. He shared these insights during an interview at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

Highlighting the importance of ongoing negotiations, Ofori-Atta disclosed plans for officials to travel to China on January 23. China and France co-chair Ghana’s Official Creditor Committee, and the agreement reached with this committee played a pivotal role in unlocking additional funding from a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue loan.

Ghana faced challenges, defaulting on a significant portion of its overseas debt in December 2022 due to soaring debt servicing costs. The country is actively seeking to restructure $20 billion of external debt, which stood at around $30 billion at the close of 2022. Notably, Ghana has already successfully restructured most of its local debt.

Describing the restructuring negotiations from the past year as a “very difficult, painful process,” Ofori-Atta expressed optimism, stating that Ghana has built substantial momentum. The IMF board is scheduled to meet on Friday to decide on a $600 million disbursement from Ghana’s bailout program, with approval expected to unlock funding from other multilateral lenders.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Additionally, Ofori-Atta noted that the World Bank is anticipated to decide on $550 million in funding on January 25. These funds are considered crucial for Ghana’s financial stability.

Ghana is navigating its debt restructuring under the Common Framework, a process established by G20 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Common Framework has faced criticism for its slow results, Ofori-Atta highlighted positive macroeconomic indicators for 2022. Despite a challenging start, he noted improvements in revenue and a decline in inflation. Consumer inflation, for instance, slowed to 23.2% year-on-year in December, a significant improvement from the more than 50% recorded when the country entered default. Concurrently, the country is experiencing growth at a rate of 3%, surpassing the IMF’s projected rate of 1.2%.
(Reuters)

You Might Also Like

Nigerian banker Amarachi’s suicide and reflections on life. By Chris Agbedo

NNPC seeks operators for Port Harcourt refinery

Wike orders arrest of streetlight vandals in FCT

Nigeria: Inflation hits over 27-year high

Cape Verde third African country to eradicate malaria

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Wike orders arrest of streetlight vandals in FCT Wike orders arrest of streetlight vandals in FCT
Next Article NNPC seeks operators for Port Harcourt refinery NNPC seeks operators for Port Harcourt refinery
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigerian banker Amarachi's suicide and reflections on life. By Chris Agbedo
AFRICA

Nigerian banker Amarachi’s suicide and reflections on life. By Chris Agbedo

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
NNPC seeks operators for Port Harcourt refinery
Wike orders arrest of streetlight vandals in FCT
Nigeria: Inflation hits over 27-year high
Cape Verde third African country to eradicate malaria
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights