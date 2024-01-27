Biden revisits South Carolina to strengthen support among black voters

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit South Carolina on Saturday, January 27, 2023, underscoring the state’s significance and its substantial Black voter base as it kicks off the Democratic Party’s primary calendar for the upcoming November election.

In addition to potentially facing Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, Biden aims to articulate that the former Republican president poses a threat to communities of color. He will be the main speaker at the South Carolina Democratic Party’s dinner, heralding the party’s inaugural primary next month.

During his address, Biden will delineate his rationale for reshuffling the primary schedule, replacing less diverse states like Iowa and New Hampshire from the forefront. His remarks will also provide a preview of his strategy to confront Trump regarding his track record with Black Americans, as per a campaign official.

Quentin Fulks, Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager, emphasized Biden’s dedication to a diverse nominating process and his commitment to Black voters, essential constituents of the Democratic Party.

With the South Carolina Democratic primary slated for Feb. 3, Biden is anticipated to secure a decisive victory, advancing smoothly towards the party’s nomination. However, Biden has encountered mixed feedback from some Black voters who supported him in 2020, citing discontent over his perceived failure to enact voting rights legislation and address other pertinent issues.

Despite South Carolina’s unlikelihood of turning blue in the November election, Biden aims to solidify support among Black voters by focusing attention on the state.

The conclusion of a bustling week for the Biden campaign, various surrogates such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Marcia Fudge, head of the federal housing oversight agency, traversed South Carolina to mobilize voters for the upcoming primary.

Jill Biden headlined an event in West Columbia on Friday, featuring educators from the influential National Education Association (NEA), one of the largest labor unions in the country. NEA President Rebecca Pringle highlighted the stark contrast between Biden and Trump, emphasizing the importance of focusing on education and educators.

Reflecting on the pivotal role South Carolina played in Biden’s 2020 presidential bid, the first lady underscored the state’s significant contribution in propelling her husband to the White House by securing a substantial victory in the primary, leading to the withdrawal of his rivals from the race.

(Reuters)