Lookman Shines: Nigeria’s AFCON Triumph Over Cameroon in 2-0 Victory

Lookman Shines: Nigeria's AFCON Triumph Over Cameroon in 2-0 Victory

Nigeria secured a thrilling 2-0 victory over Cameroon in a gripping encounter at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, with Ademola Lookman emerging as the hero of the hour

Lookman’s spectacular brace, his first-ever in the AFCON, propelled Nigeria to their third triumph in Cote d’Ivoire. Victor Osimhen played a pivotal role, providing the crucial assist for the opener, while Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka made significant contributions to the team’s success.

Notably, Nigeria’s defense put up a stellar performance, securing a clean sheet against Cameroon for the first time in AFCON history.

In a recap of the match, head coach Jose Peseiro’s return to the starting lineup that conquered Cote d’Ivoire proved effective, fostering better synergy among the Super Eagles players. Although Semi Ajayi’s goal was disallowed due to offside, Nigeria eventually took the lead through Osimhen’s clever play, setting up Lookman for a clinical finish.

The second half saw Nigeria maintaining their momentum, with Lookman narrowly missing a chance to extend the lead from a free-kick. Despite Cameroon’s attempts, Nigeria’s defense stood firm, while Osimhen and Iwobi came close to adding to the scoreline.

In the dying moments of the game, Lookman sealed the victory for Nigeria with a well-worked team goal, capping off a memorable performance.

With this win, Nigeria advances to the quarterfinals of the AFCON for the first time since 2019. Their next challenge awaits against Angola, following the Palancras Negras’ 3-0 victory over Namibia in the round of 16.

