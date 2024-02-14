DRC: Dozens dead in Congo river boat collision

Tragedy struck on Monday, February 12, 2024, near Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, as two boats collided on the Congo River, resulting in numerous fatalities and reports of missing individuals.

In the aftermath captured in dramatic images, onlookers from the riverbank witnessed the collision while small boats rushed to aid passengers in distress.

Details regarding the number of rescued individuals and the cause of the accident remain unclear, as both vessels were laden with passengers and cargo at the time of the collision.

Rivers serve as vital arteries for transportation in the expansive central African nation, given the inadequacy of its road infrastructure. Unfortunately, deadly boating accidents are not uncommon, often attributed to overloading vessels.

The majority of river traffic is managed by informal operators, raising concerns about adherence to maritime regulations among officials.

(AP)