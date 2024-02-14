Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

DRC: Dozens dead in Congo river boat collision

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
DRC: Dozens dead in Congo river boat collision

Tragedy struck on Monday, February 12, 2024, near Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, as two boats collided on the Congo River, resulting in numerous fatalities and reports of missing individuals.

In the aftermath captured in dramatic images, onlookers from the riverbank witnessed the collision while small boats rushed to aid passengers in distress.

Details regarding the number of rescued individuals and the cause of the accident remain unclear, as both vessels were laden with passengers and cargo at the time of the collision.

Rivers serve as vital arteries for transportation in the expansive central African nation, given the inadequacy of its road infrastructure. Unfortunately, deadly boating accidents are not uncommon, often attributed to overloading vessels.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The majority of river traffic is managed by informal operators, raising concerns about adherence to maritime regulations among officials.
(AP)

You Might Also Like

Suozzi triumphs in New York special election, tightens House Majority

Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters – Amnesty Int’l

Nigeria: CAC vows to begin enforcing laws on content creators who fail to register

Enugu state govt. projects to spend N20 billion on security in 2024

WAEC releases results of WASSCE

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria: CAC vows to begin enforcing laws on content creators who fail to register Nigeria: CAC vows to begin enforcing laws on content creators who fail to register
Next Article Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters - Amnesty Int'l Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters – Amnesty Int’l
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Suozzi triumphs in New York special election, tightens House Majority
POLITICS

Suozzi triumphs in New York special election, tightens House Majority

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters – Amnesty Int’l
Nigeria: CAC vows to begin enforcing laws on content creators who fail to register
Enugu state govt. projects to spend N20 billion on security in 2024
WAEC releases results of WASSCE
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights