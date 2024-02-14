Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters – Amnesty Int’l

Amnesty International disclosed on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, that security forces in Senegal have been implicated in the deaths of at least three individuals, including a 16-year-old boy, amid recent protests denouncing the president’s decision to postpone elections.

According to the rights group, fatal clashes occurred during crackdowns in Dakar, Saint-Louis, and Ziguinchor on February 9 and 10, with 16-year-old Landing Camara fatally shot in the head.

Despite expectations of another significant demonstration involving civil society, opposition, and trade unions on Tuesday evening, organizers lamented the lack of authorization from authorities. Organizer Amadou Samb expressed frustration, stating, “This is everything we are fighting against.”

Senegal’s government reacted by restricting access to mobile internet services on Tuesday, citing the circulation of “hateful and subversive” content online, as announced by the communications ministry.

The unrest stems from President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone elections slated for late February due to unresolved controversies over candidate disqualifications and a conflict between the government’s legislative and judicial branches. Parliament voted to delay the election until December 15, pending a ruling from the Constitutional Council, expected imminently.

President Sall has refuted accusations of attempting to extend his tenure, a concern that has garnered regional and international attention amid fears of democratic backsliding in one of West Africa’s most stable countries.

Expressing deep concern, the United Nations called for thorough and independent investigations into the protester deaths. Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the U.N. Human Rights Office, stressed the importance of upholding human rights, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, urging the authorities to ensure an inclusive national dialogue.

Senegal’s president has indicated a potential start to national dialogue as early as this week, emphasizing the fragile state of affairs and the need for cautious political engagement.

To address the escalating tensions, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) initiated a three-day parliamentary diplomatic mission to Senegal, commencing on Monday, to engage in discussions on the unfolding situation.

(AP)