FG issues Ultimatum to contractors for Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Lokoja Road Rehab or risk termination

The Federal Government, represented by the Honorable Minister of Works, David Umahi, issued a firm directive to all contractors overseeing the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Lokoja road project. The directive, delivered during an inspection tour of project sites in Edo State on Saturday, emphasized the urgent need for intensive rehabilitation work on the road. Failure to promptly commence rehabilitation efforts may result in the cancellation of contracts, as stated on the ministry’s website.

Addressing the recent protest by residents along the Jattu section of the Benin-Auchi highway, Umahi highlighted discussions with Governor Godwin Obaseki aimed at addressing challenges hindering progress in the area. He stressed the necessity of unblocking the road, acknowledging the grievances of affected individuals due to safety concerns and logistical issues.

Governor Obaseki expressed gratitude for the Minister’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s road infrastructure and pledged support for the concrete technology initiative. He commended the Minister’s proactive response and advocated for the adoption of concrete in road construction for durability and sustainability.

During the inspection, Umahi emphasized the importance of meeting high standards and timely completion of projects. He engaged with locals disrupting traffic, informing them of the President’s initiatives to improve road infrastructure nationwide. Umahi assured the public of the government’s settlement of financial obligations to contractors and pledged significant progress starting from Monday.

The statement underscored the allocation of funds by the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, for the aforementioned federal projects. Umahi cautioned contractors against delays, warning of contract termination and blacklisting for non-compliance. He expressed disappointment at the contractors’ sluggish response despite the swift allocation of funds by the President.