Sudan: RSF must vacate civilian sites for ramadan truce

In light of the imminent arrival of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Senior Sudanese Armed Forces General Yasser al-Atta asserted that the possibility of a ceasefire during this period hinges on the departure of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group from civilian residences and locations. Al-Atta’s statement, conveyed through the army’s official Telegram channel, highlighted recent military advancements in Omdurman, a constituent part of Sudan’s broader capital.

This position corresponds with a recent appeal from the United Nations Security Council for a halt in hostilities during Ramadan, which is set to commence this week. While the RSF expressed support for the ceasefire initiative, Al-Atta’s statement reiterated the necessity for the RSF to honor a previous commitment, made in May of the preceding year during discussions mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States in Jeddah, to vacate civilian dwellings and public installations.

Additionally, the statement underscored that the future political and military landscape of Sudan should exclude Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, the leader of the RSF. Conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF erupted in mid-April 2023 amid discord surrounding a transitional plan toward civilian governance. This turmoil followed a coup staged by both factions in 2021, which disrupted a preceding transition following the 2019 ousting of autocratic former leader Omar al-Bashir. Throughout the conflict, the army has encountered military setbacks, while the RSF has occupied substantial portions of the capital since the initial days of hostilities.

Amid these challenges, the United Nations reports that nearly 25 million people, constituting half of Sudan’s population, necessitate humanitarian aid, with approximately 8 million individuals displaced from their residences and an escalating prevalence of hunger. Washington has leveled accusations of war crimes against the warring factions.

In alignment with the U.N.’s advocacy for a Ramadan truce, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the importance of a cessation of hostilities during this holy period. Sudan’s U.N. ambassador conveyed to the Security Council that the head of the army and ruling council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, acknowledged Guterres’ plea, while pondering the practical implementation of such an initiative.

Sudan’s foreign ministry, in alignment with the armed forces, delineated specific conditions for the success of any ceasefire appeal. These conditions include the withdrawal of the RSF from regions encompassing El Gezira and Sennar states, along with various cities in Darfur, which serves as the RSF’s stronghold.

(Reuters)