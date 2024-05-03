GWR: Nigerian lady attempts three-day nail painting marathon

A Nigerian woman has recently undertaken an ambitious endeavor aimed at surpassing the existing world record for nail painting. Lisha Dachor, 19, dedicated herself to this task within a span of 72 hours, during which she meticulously applied varnish to over 4,000 fingernails. With precision and determination, Dachor swiftly navigated through an events center located in Plateau state, situated in northern Nigeria, offering her expertise in hues of blue, pink, and purple.

The culmination of her three-day marathon occurred on Wednesday, with the outcome hanging in suspense as per the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records (GWR). To meet the criteria outlined by GWR, Dachor aimed to paint a minimum of 60 fingernails per hour throughout her endeavor. Following the conclusion of her feat, Dachor has since awaited the official review process by GWR subsequent to the submission of corroborative evidence.

Dachor shared that her motivation behind this remarkable feat stems from a desire to challenge prevailing perceptions, particularly regarding young mothers like herself. Expressing her aspirations to instill hope within such demographics, Dachor conveyed, “I want to give people hope, especially single mothers because many people don’t think we have anything to offer.”

With nearly three years of professional experience as a nail technician, Dachor endeavors not only to redefine societal narratives but also to shine a spotlight on women originating from northern Nigeria. Concurrently, she harbors aspirations for her achievement to serve as a catalyst in elevating the visibility of Plateau, her home state.

Situated at the juncture of Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim north and largely Christian south, Plateau state embodies a diverse demographic landscape. Despite enduring a history marked by interethnic and interreligious conflicts, Dachor remains steadfast in her advocacy for the region’s inherent beauty and communal support. Reflecting on her journey, Dachor remarked, “People judge the Plateau by the cover. Apart from the ethnic issues we have, Plateau is a beautiful place. I got support from all ethnic groups while I embarked on this attempt.”