Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Kenya appoints first female air force commander

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Kenya appoints first female air force commander

Kenya’s President William Ruto has appointed Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed as the first female commander of the air force, marking a historic milestone in the country’s military leadership.

Major General Ahmed’s appointment represents a significant advancement in gender equality within Kenya’s armed forces, as she becomes the inaugural woman to head one of the military services in the nation’s history. Her elevation to this esteemed position follows a series of leadership changes, precipitated by the unfortunate demise of the military chief and others in a helicopter crash last month.

Accompanying Major General Ahmed’s appointment are several other key leadership positions, including the assignment of a new head of the armed forces. General Charles Kahariri has been promoted to assume the vacant role, underscoring a strategic reconfiguration within Kenya’s military hierarchy.

Throughout her distinguished career, Major General Ahmed has shattered glass ceilings in military leadership dominated by men. Notably, she attained the groundbreaking distinction of being the first woman to ascend to the ranks of brigadier and major general. Her trajectory within the military traces back to her enlistment in 1983, wherein she served under the Women Service Corps—an exclusive unit tasked with auxiliary support functions, encompassing administrative duties, logistics, medical services, and communication operations.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The disbandment of the Women Service Corps in 1999 facilitated the integration of its members into the mainstream military branches, including the navy, air force, and army. This pivotal transition not only expanded opportunities for women to engage in military roles but also facilitated Major General Ahmed’s upward mobility within the military hierarchy.

Major General Ahmed’s ascent symbolizes a triumph in advancing gender parity and inclusivity within Kenya’s armed forces. President Uhuru Kenyatta, upon her promotion to major general in 2018, articulated his confidence in her capacity to serve as a beacon of inspiration for women across the nation. “Prove to them that there are no limits for women,” President Kenyatta remarked, underscoring the transformative impact of Major General Ahmed’s leadership journey.

Reflecting on her motivation to join the military, Major General Ahmed cited her uncle—an esteemed military personnel—as a formative influence, attributing her commitment to discipline and hard work to his exemplary legacy. Despite encountering familial skepticism regarding her career choice, Major General Ahmed remained resolute in her determination to effect positive change in her life and career trajectory.

“I was determined to make a difference in my life,” Major General Ahmed affirmed, underscoring her unwavering resolve to transcend societal expectations and carve her path in a traditionally male-dominated profession.

You Might Also Like

Easiest way to apply for U.S visa

Liberian President signs order for war crimes court

Nigerian soldiers to face trial over drone strike

GWR: Nigerian lady attempts three-day nail painting marathon

Court adjourns Binance trial to May 17

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article GWR: Nigerian lady attempts three-day nail painting marathon GWR: Nigerian lady attempts three-day nail painting marathon
Next Article Nigerian soldiers to face trial over drone strike Nigerian soldiers to face trial over drone strike
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Easiest way to apply for U.S visa
TRAVEL

Easiest way to apply for U.S visa

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Liberian President signs order for war crimes court
Nigerian soldiers to face trial over drone strike
GWR: Nigerian lady attempts three-day nail painting marathon
Court adjourns Binance trial to May 17
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?