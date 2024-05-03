Kenya appoints first female air force commander

Kenya’s President William Ruto has appointed Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed as the first female commander of the air force, marking a historic milestone in the country’s military leadership.

Major General Ahmed’s appointment represents a significant advancement in gender equality within Kenya’s armed forces, as she becomes the inaugural woman to head one of the military services in the nation’s history. Her elevation to this esteemed position follows a series of leadership changes, precipitated by the unfortunate demise of the military chief and others in a helicopter crash last month.

Accompanying Major General Ahmed’s appointment are several other key leadership positions, including the assignment of a new head of the armed forces. General Charles Kahariri has been promoted to assume the vacant role, underscoring a strategic reconfiguration within Kenya’s military hierarchy.

Throughout her distinguished career, Major General Ahmed has shattered glass ceilings in military leadership dominated by men. Notably, she attained the groundbreaking distinction of being the first woman to ascend to the ranks of brigadier and major general. Her trajectory within the military traces back to her enlistment in 1983, wherein she served under the Women Service Corps—an exclusive unit tasked with auxiliary support functions, encompassing administrative duties, logistics, medical services, and communication operations.

The disbandment of the Women Service Corps in 1999 facilitated the integration of its members into the mainstream military branches, including the navy, air force, and army. This pivotal transition not only expanded opportunities for women to engage in military roles but also facilitated Major General Ahmed’s upward mobility within the military hierarchy.

Major General Ahmed’s ascent symbolizes a triumph in advancing gender parity and inclusivity within Kenya’s armed forces. President Uhuru Kenyatta, upon her promotion to major general in 2018, articulated his confidence in her capacity to serve as a beacon of inspiration for women across the nation. “Prove to them that there are no limits for women,” President Kenyatta remarked, underscoring the transformative impact of Major General Ahmed’s leadership journey.

Reflecting on her motivation to join the military, Major General Ahmed cited her uncle—an esteemed military personnel—as a formative influence, attributing her commitment to discipline and hard work to his exemplary legacy. Despite encountering familial skepticism regarding her career choice, Major General Ahmed remained resolute in her determination to effect positive change in her life and career trajectory.

“I was determined to make a difference in my life,” Major General Ahmed affirmed, underscoring her unwavering resolve to transcend societal expectations and carve her path in a traditionally male-dominated profession.