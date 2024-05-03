Support USAfricaLIVE.com

USAfrica: Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas

USAfrica: Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The Ambassador of the United States to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will attend the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas, set for May 6-9, 2024.

She will serve as “Head of Delegation” at the event hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa.

A news release sent to USAfricaLive.com stated that the event will bring together more than “1,500 U.S. and African public and private sector executives including Heads of State, international investors, U.S. and African government officials, and multilateral stakeholders.”

One of the guests is Alice Albright, the CEO of  Millenium Challenge Corporation. The U.S delegation includes:

  • Steve Benjamin, Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor to the President and Director of Public Engagement,
  • Reta Jo Lewis, Chair and President, the Export-Import Bank of the United States
  • Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency,
  • Nisha Biswal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation,
  • Amos Hochstein, Deputy Assistant to the President & and Senior Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment,
  • Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, U.S. Department of State,
  • Joy Basu, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, U.S. Department of State,
  • Eric Meyer, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Africa and the Middle East, U.S. Department of Treasury,
  • Thomas Bruns, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Middle East and Africa, U.S. Department of Commerce,
  • British Robinson, Coordinator of Prosper Africa,
  • Richard Nelson, Coordinator of Power Africa,
  • Helaina Matza, Acting Special Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, and
  • Deniece Laurent-Mantey, Executive Director of The President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States, U.S. Department of State.

The organizers and the White House say they are working towards “President Biden’s agenda for the U.S.-Africa partnership.” Meanwhile, many of the African professionals in the continent and the diaspora continue to raise questions about the results and impact of the agenda on the lives of millions of Africans.

