Plane crashes during take-off in Senegal

Plane crashes during take-off in Senegal

During the early hours of Thursday, 9 May, 2024, an Air Senegal flight HC 301 bound for Bamako, Mali, experienced a runway excursion during take-off at Dakar’s Blaise Diagne airport. The incident involved a Boeing 737-300 aircraft, resulting in injuries to 11 individuals, with four sustaining severe injuries. Among the 78 passengers on board, most emerged unharmed, while the pilot sustained minor injuries. Subsequently, airport operations were suspended.

Emergency services at the airport promptly initiated passenger evacuation procedures following the incident, as indicated by the airport’s statement. An investigative inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the underlying causes of the event, which occurred around 0100 GMT.

As of now, neither Boeing nor Transair, the private company responsible for chartering the aircraft for Air Senegal, have issued statements regarding the incident. The circumstances leading to the crash remain under scrutiny, occurring amidst heightened concerns regarding the safety record of Boeing aircraft. Further updates on the investigation are anticipated.”

