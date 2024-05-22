Fubara swears in eight new commissioners

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, administered the oath of office to the eight commissioner nominees, following their successful screening by the State House of Assembly on Tuesday. During the ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government, Governor Fubara emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate records within their respective ministries, citing its critical role in facilitating the effective functioning of organized systems, particularly within the civil service.

In addressing the newly appointed commissioners, Governor Fubara underscored the significance of adhering to a culture of meticulous record-keeping, highlighting its role in preserving a comprehensive history of events, decisions, and actions, which in turn serves as a benchmark for productivity. He noted with concern instances where past commissioners neglected this practice, resulting in a lack of documented activities within their ministries upon their departure.

Encouraging the incoming commissioners to approach their responsibilities with a commitment to excellence, Governor Fubara urged them to collaborate closely with their Permanent Secretaries and seek guidance when necessary. Emphasizing the importance of discipline within his administration, he emphasized his longstanding dedication to maintaining thorough records throughout his career, both in the civil service and in his current capacity as Governor.

Governor Fubara reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability, assuring the commissioners that their adherence to these principles would be instrumental in upholding the integrity of the government. He reminded them of their oath of service, emphasizing its significance as a guiding principle for their conduct while serving the state.

Furthermore, Governor Fubara expressed confidence in the integrity and capabilities of the newly appointed commissioners, urging them to fulfill their duties with dedication and honor. He emphasized the collective responsibility they hold in serving the interests of the state and upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In conclusion, Governor Fubara called upon the commissioners to contribute to the ongoing progress of his administration, urging them to strive for excellence while remaining steadfast in their commitment to the welfare of the state and its citizens.