Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

National anthem alone cannot unite a nation – Shehu Sani

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
National anthem alone cannot unite a nation - Shehu Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani emphasized that national unity cannot be achieved solely through a national anthem, national pledge, or constitution. Instead, he believes that the ideals of freedom, justice, and equity are essential for true unity. He made these remarks during a special dinner at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja to mark Democracy Day on Wednesday.

Sani also addressed President Bola Tinubu, urging him to fulfill his duty to succeed. He stated:

“Mr President, I would like to draw your attention to this fact and this truth: A national anthem cannot unite a nation, a national pledge cannot unite a nation, a constitution cannot unite a nation. A nation is united by the ideals of freedom, a nation is united by equity and by justice.

“This democracy was not a gift given to us by the military, it was not a lottery that we won, it was a product of struggle and sacrifice. Mr President, you have a duty to succeed. If you succeed, we will share your glory because you came from the trenches, you came from that struggle, you came from that period of struggle. Mr President, if you fail, they will say that those of you who fought for democracy have nothing new to offer Nigeria.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Sani’s comments highlight the importance of upholding democratic values and the need for leaders to prioritize the ideals of freedom, justice, and equity in order to achieve true national unity.

You Might Also Like

Soludo advocates for minimum wage for Governors

Obi acknowledges Tinubu’s adherence to campaign promises

Distinguished Senator Cow and his human rights. By Suyi Ayodele

Malawi vice president and nine others missing after plane disappearance

Mali finance workers extend strike

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Obi acknowledges Tinubu's adherence to campaign promises Obi acknowledges Tinubu’s adherence to campaign promises
Next Article Soludo advocates for minimum wage for Governors Soludo advocates for minimum wage for Governors
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Soludo advocates for minimum wage for Governors
POLITICS

Soludo advocates for minimum wage for Governors

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Obi acknowledges Tinubu’s adherence to campaign promises
Nigerian Court Sentences Police Inspector to Death for Murder of Phone Dealer
USAfrica: Gov. Mbah’s first year offers a beacon of hope. By Maxwell Ngene
Distinguished Senator Cow and his human rights. By Suyi Ayodele
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?