National anthem alone cannot unite a nation – Shehu Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani emphasized that national unity cannot be achieved solely through a national anthem, national pledge, or constitution. Instead, he believes that the ideals of freedom, justice, and equity are essential for true unity. He made these remarks during a special dinner at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja to mark Democracy Day on Wednesday.

Sani also addressed President Bola Tinubu, urging him to fulfill his duty to succeed. He stated:

“Mr President, I would like to draw your attention to this fact and this truth: A national anthem cannot unite a nation, a national pledge cannot unite a nation, a constitution cannot unite a nation. A nation is united by the ideals of freedom, a nation is united by equity and by justice.

“This democracy was not a gift given to us by the military, it was not a lottery that we won, it was a product of struggle and sacrifice. Mr President, you have a duty to succeed. If you succeed, we will share your glory because you came from the trenches, you came from that struggle, you came from that period of struggle. Mr President, if you fail, they will say that those of you who fought for democracy have nothing new to offer Nigeria.”

Sani’s comments highlight the importance of upholding democratic values and the need for leaders to prioritize the ideals of freedom, justice, and equity in order to achieve true national unity.