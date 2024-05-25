Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi II reinstated as Kano Emir

Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi II officially received his appointment letter as the 16th Emir of Kano from Governor Abba Yusuf at a grand event held yesterday (Thursday, May 24, 2024) at the Government House in Kano.

On Thursday, May 24, 2024, the governor signed the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No. 2) Bill 2024 into law after it was passed by the state House of Assembly.

This legislation dissolved the five emirate councils established by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and repealed the 2019 deposition of Muhammadu Sanusi.

In his address during the presentation of the letter to the reinstated emir, Governor Yusuf stated, “The law has come to stay, and nobody can change it.”

He emphasized that the new law was enacted with the firm belief that it would restore the lost glory of Kano State.

