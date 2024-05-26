South Africa: Opposition leader urges voters to avoid ANC coalition

The leader of South Africa’s largest opposition party has urged voters to support his party in Wednesday’s election (May, 29, 2024), to prevent a “doomsday” coalition between the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and radical parties.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen emphasized the significance of the upcoming election, calling it the most consequential day for South Africa since the advent of democracy in 1994. He urged voters to use their votes to close the ANC chapter and start a new one.

“Unlike all other parties in this election, the DA doesn’t make promises about what we will do one day. We show you the evidence of what we are already doing today,” Steenhuisen told supporters at a cricket stadium in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen warned of a dire outcome if the election results in a coalition between the ANC, the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters, and the new uMkhonto WeSizwe, aligned with former president Jacob Zuma.

“The NHI (National Health Insurance Bill) will be implemented, property will be expropriated without compensation, corruption will engulf us, and the economy will collapse,” he stated. “It will be Doomsday for South Africa.”

The NHI Bill, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa this month, aims to provide free universal health coverage but faces legal challenges from various stakeholders, including the DA. The ANC has not commented on potential coalition scenarios in the event of a non-majority outcome.

Reflecting on his administration’s work since 2019, Ramaphosa said in a televised address that his government inherited a decade of corruption, weak economic growth, and eroded public institutions.

“Today, we have put that era behind us. We have placed South Africa on a new trajectory of recovery and laid a strong foundation for future growth,” he said, noting significant steps taken to reform the economy and address crime and corruption.

Meanwhile, the DA has formed alliances with smaller parties, such as the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party and ActionSA, led by a former Johannesburg mayor, to secure the more than 50% of the vote needed to form a government.

One reason for declining ANC support is the shift of voters to other parties, like Magdelena Pila, a former ANC supporter who has backed the DA for ten years.

“I support the DA because I’ve been tired of … promises of the government of South Africa … Just promises… (and) nothing … I think DA will be maybe better,” the 74-year-old told Reuters at the rally.

