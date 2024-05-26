Comoros President Assoumani sworn in for fourth

President Azali Assoumani of Comoros pledged to work for peace and accelerate economic growth as he was sworn in for his fourth term on Sunday. This follows a contentious January election, which his opponents allege was marred by voter fraud.

The election results, which declared Assoumani re-elected with 63% of the vote, sparked violent protests in the island nation off the coast of Mozambique. One person was killed and at least 25 others were injured in the unrest.

Comoros, with a population of about 800,000, has experienced approximately 20 coups or attempted coups since gaining independence from France in 1975. The nation is also a significant source of irregular migration to the nearby French island of Mayotte.

Opposition leaders have accused the government of rigging the presidential election, citing instances of ballot stuffing and premature closure of voting. The government has denied these allegations.

“Disputes after the elections are not a Comorian exception. I thank the Comorians for the renewed trust; I will not disappoint you,” Assoumani stated, donning a green and yellow sash at a ceremony in the capital, Moroni.

“After this inauguration, I invite civil society, the opposition, and all political actors to put aside differences in favor of peace and democracy,” said the former army officer, adding that he aims to grow the economy by 5% annually.

Assoumani first came to power through a coup in 1999. He stepped down in 2002 and then won elections 14 years later. Constitutional reforms in 2018 removed the requirement that the presidency rotate among the three main islands every five years, allowing Assoumani to seek re-election in 2019.