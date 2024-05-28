Al-Sissi’s opponent sentenced to one year in prison by Egyptian court

Egyptian Appeals Court Upholds One-Year Sentence for Former Presidential Candidate Ahmed Altantawy

An Egyptian appeals court on Monday upheld a one-year prison sentence against a prominent political activist who attempted to challenge President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in last year’s election, according to defense lawyer Khaled Ali.

Former presidential hopeful Ahmed Altantawy was detained by security forces at the Cairo court following the ruling, Ali reported.

Mr. Altantawy was convicted and sentenced in February, along with 22 of his aides, including his campaign manager, for distributing unauthorized endorsement forms for his candidacy. The court also banned Altantawy from participating in national elections for the next five years. At the time, Mr. Altantawy was released on bail pending appeal.

The lawyer stated that the court on Monday upheld the sentences handed down to all defendants.

Altantawy, widely regarded as the opposition’s most viable candidate, withdrew from the presidential race last year after failing to collect the required number of voter signatures for nomination. He accused state security services of harassing his staff and supporters to prevent him from reaching the candidacy threshold.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was re-elected by an overwhelming majority for a third term.

(AP)