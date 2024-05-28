Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Al-Sissi’s opponent sentenced to one year in prison by Egyptian court

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Al-Sissi's opponent sentenced to one year in prison by Egyptian court
FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi delivers a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al Sudani

Egyptian Appeals Court Upholds One-Year Sentence for Former Presidential Candidate Ahmed Altantawy

An Egyptian appeals court on Monday upheld a one-year prison sentence against a prominent political activist who attempted to challenge President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in last year’s election, according to defense lawyer Khaled Ali.

Former presidential hopeful Ahmed Altantawy was detained by security forces at the Cairo court following the ruling, Ali reported.

Mr. Altantawy was convicted and sentenced in February, along with 22 of his aides, including his campaign manager, for distributing unauthorized endorsement forms for his candidacy. The court also banned Altantawy from participating in national elections for the next five years. At the time, Mr. Altantawy was released on bail pending appeal.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The lawyer stated that the court on Monday upheld the sentences handed down to all defendants.

Altantawy, widely regarded as the opposition’s most viable candidate, withdrew from the presidential race last year after failing to collect the required number of voter signatures for nomination. He accused state security services of harassing his staff and supporters to prevent him from reaching the candidacy threshold.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was re-elected by an overwhelming majority for a third term.
(AP)

You Might Also Like

Zimbabwe’s new ZiG currency faces public mistrust and black market challenges

USAfrica: Nsukka’s Ogige Market Demolition: A Plea for Human Face. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Burkina Faso junta extends power by five years

Comoros President Assoumani sworn in for fourth term

South Africa: Opposition leader urges voters to avoid ANC coalition

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency faces public mistrust and black market challenges Zimbabwe’s new ZiG currency faces public mistrust and black market challenges
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency faces public mistrust and black market challenges
BUSINESS

Zimbabwe’s new ZiG currency faces public mistrust and black market challenges

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Nsukka’s Ogige Market Demolition: A Plea for Human Face. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
Burkina Faso junta extends power by five years
Comoros President Assoumani sworn in for fourth term
South Africa: Opposition leader urges voters to avoid ANC coalition
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?