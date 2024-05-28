Algeria and Slovenia sign deal to increase gas exports

Algeria and Slovenia signed several cooperation agreements on Monday, including a deal to boost Algeria’s gas exports to Slovenia, according to Algeria’s official APS news agency.

The agreement was signed between Algerian energy giant Sonatrach and Slovenia’s natural gas trader Geoplin in Algeria’s capital, Algiers. The signing ceremony was attended by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, as reported.

Under the agreement, Algeria will increase its natural gas exports to Slovenia via the gas pipeline linking Algeria to Italy across the Mediterranean.

Additionally, the two countries signed a cooperation agreement to grant short-term visa exemptions to diplomatic passport holders from both nations.

A memorandum of understanding on artificial intelligence was also signed between the two sides.

Furthermore, the Algerian president and the Slovenian prime minister, who began a state visit to Algeria on Monday, May 27, 2024, discussed international issues, including developments in the Gaza Strip.

(Xinhua)