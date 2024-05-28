South Africa heightens border security ahead of elections

The South African Border Management Authority (BMA) is on high alert as the country prepares for general elections on Wednesday, the BMA announced on Monday, May 27, 2024.

“With just two days before South Africa’s national and provincial elections, the Border Management Authority is on high alert at all ports of entry to monitor movements,” the BMA stated.

On Saturday evening, 28 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. They had arrived from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, without proper documentation.

Commissioner of the BMA Michael Masiapato emphasized the importance of collaboration with embassies and foreign missions to verify visa legitimacy and encouraged improvements in detection systems.

“This operation underscores the importance of our continuous efforts to secure our borders and ensure that all entrants comply with our legal requirements,” said Commissioner Masiapato.

He also noted that law enforcement has made significant deployments across the country for the elections, including escorting ballot papers and guarding national key points.

(Xinhua)