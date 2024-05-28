Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

South Africa heightens border security ahead of elections

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
South Africa heightens border security ahead of elections

The South African Border Management Authority (BMA) is on high alert as the country prepares for general elections on Wednesday, the BMA announced on Monday, May 27, 2024.

“With just two days before South Africa’s national and provincial elections, the Border Management Authority is on high alert at all ports of entry to monitor movements,” the BMA stated.

On Saturday evening, 28 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. They had arrived from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, without proper documentation.

Commissioner of the BMA Michael Masiapato emphasized the importance of collaboration with embassies and foreign missions to verify visa legitimacy and encouraged improvements in detection systems.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“This operation underscores the importance of our continuous efforts to secure our borders and ensure that all entrants comply with our legal requirements,” said Commissioner Masiapato.

He also noted that law enforcement has made significant deployments across the country for the elections, including escorting ballot papers and guarding national key points.
(Xinhua)

You Might Also Like

One Kano, two Emirs. By Suyi Ayodele

Algeria and Slovenia sign deal to increase gas exports

Al-Sissi’s opponent sentenced to one year in prison by Egyptian court

Zimbabwe’s new ZiG currency faces public mistrust and black market challenges

USAfrica: Nsukka’s Ogige Market Demolition: A Plea for Human Face. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Algeria and Slovenia sign deal to increase gas exports Algeria and Slovenia sign deal to increase gas exports
Next Article One Kano, two Emirs. By Suyi Ayodele One Kano, two Emirs. By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
One Kano, two Emirs. By Suyi Ayodele
AFRICA

One Kano, two Emirs. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Algeria and Slovenia sign deal to increase gas exports
Al-Sissi’s opponent sentenced to one year in prison by Egyptian court
Zimbabwe’s new ZiG currency faces public mistrust and black market challenges
USAfrica: Nsukka’s Ogige Market Demolition: A Plea for Human Face. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?