USAfrica: Nsukka’s Ogige Market Demolition: A Plea for Human Face. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and contributing analyst to USAfrica)

The planned demolition of some sections of Ogige Market in Nsukka to pave the way for a modern transport terminal exchange, as part of the Enugu State Government’s broader urban renewal initiative, has become a focal point of controversy and community unrest. It has ignited a storm of permutations, insinuations, and diverse narratives – all seeking to tease out topical issues, which the roiling controversy has generated. Allegations of underhand dealings – suppressed eviction notices, questionable transactions by some executive members of the Ogige Market Traders Union such as hurried sales of shops in the market areas marked for demolition and subsequent purchase of shops in the new Aku Road market – have fueled a climate of suspicion, betrayal, distrust, and despair. The cultural and spiritual response of Ụmụada Nsukka by invoking the wrath of gods of Nsukka land against those individuals perceived to have connived at ‘trading off their dear Ogige market’ added another layer of complexity to the festering imbroglio. This piece seeks to dissect these issues, highlight their implications, and suggest a way forward.

From the standpoint of the Enugu State Government, the planned demolition of some sections of Ogige Market, which encroached on the original masterplan of the central garage in Nsukka, is a significant component of a broader urban renewal initiative aimed at modernising the state’s infrastructure and improving public services. This initiative, which also includes similar projects in two other parts of Enugu State including the Holy Ghost Park area of Enugu capital city, seeks to pave the way for a modern transport terminal exchange. While the project has sparked controversy and resistance, understanding the government’s perspective reveals a strategic vision for long-term development and economic growth. Going by the state government’s perspective, the planned demolition is not merely an act of displacement but a calculated step towards creating a more efficient and modern urban environment. The development of a transport terminal exchange in Nsukka is envisioned to bring several key benefits including improved transportation infrastructure, economic growth and development, urban renewal and planning. Despite the government’s strategic intentions, the project has faced significant opposition from traders and community members, primarily due to concerns about displacement, transparency, and trust.

At the heart of this opposition lie serious allegations that some Ogige Market Union’s executive members purportedly suppressed an eviction notice issued by the state government a couple of months ago, only for the traders to be blindsided by a 72-hour quit notice last week. This abrupt notice left many traders in a precarious position, struggling to salvage their livelihoods and possessions. Incidentally, Governor Peter Mbah had, during his media chat on Monday 27 May 2024, revealed that the Enugu State Government has been engaging with stakeholders about the planned modern transport terminal exchange since October 2023 and the implications for structures that stand in the right of way. This disclosure inadvertently lent credence to the allegations of suppressed eviction notices against those who sought to leverage privileged insider information to feather their nests. While the government’s intention to involve stakeholders indicates a commitment to inclusive planning, the allegations of suppressed eviction notices point to a severe lapse in ethical conduct by some individuals, a situation that raises several critical issues bordering on transparency, trust, ethical governance, and human impact.

The suppression of eviction notices erodes trust between the government and the affected traders. Transparency is fundamental to democratic governance and effective public administration. When stakeholders are kept in the dark or provided with information selectively, it fosters suspicion and resentment, undermining the legitimacy of the project. The allegations suggest that some individuals may have used privileged information to their advantage, potentially engaging in unethical practices such as hurriedly selling shops in the soon-to-be-demolished areas or securing spaces in the new Aku Road Market. This behaviour not only disadvantages the unsuspecting traders but also tarnishes the integrity of the entire process. The traders at Ogige Market are not just economic actors but people with families, histories, and deep ties to the market.

The suppressed or sudden eviction notices would have devastating effects on their livelihoods and emotional well-being, and it would just be right to recognize and mitigate this human impact as a priority for the government. No doubt, the planned demolition of sections of Ogige Market in Nsukka to facilitate the development of a modern transport terminal exchange by the Enugu State Government has become a complex and multifaceted issue. The situation is further complicated by an earlier directive for certain traders to relocate to the new Aku Road Market, a directive that was allegedly ignored by those traders. This refusal to relocate adds another layer of tension and complexity to an already contentious scenario. The directive for traders to move to the new Aku Road Market was presumably aimed at mitigating the impact of the impending demolition and ensuring business continuity. However, the traders’ alleged objection to the relocation directive points to deeper issues of trust, communication, and suitability of the new market location.

The unfolding controversy surrounding the planned demolition of parts of Ogige Market in Nsukka took a dramatic turn with the invocation of the wrath of the gods by Ụmụada Nsukka against individuals alleged to be complicit in underhand dealings. This unique cultural response not only underscored the deep-seated frustration and anger within the community but also adds a significant layer of complexity to the already tense situation. The Ụmụada Nsukka, revered women custodians of tradition and morality, stepped into the fray with a solemn invocation of divine wrath. This act was not just a symbolic gesture; it reflected the profound sense of betrayal and injustice felt by the community. The allegations of suppressed eviction notices and underhand dealings had left the community feeling exploited and marginalized. The invocation by the Ụmụada Nsukka carries significant weight in Nsukka’s cultural context. Their actions are rooted in a deep belief in the moral and spiritual order that governs the community. This move can be seen as a call for divine intervention in restoring justice and fairness. By invoking the wrath of the gods, the Ụmụada are articulating a powerful moral outcry against perceived corruption and exploitation. This spiritual act amplifies the community’s demand for accountability and transparency. The invocation serves as a rallying point for the community, uniting them in their shared sense of injustice. It strengthens communal bonds and underscores the collective desire for ethical governance and respect for traditional values.

The deeply aggrieved Ụmụada Nsukka did not stop at invoking the gods’ wrath against any group or individual involved in the planned demolition of their passionate Ogige Market; they made an offer of virgin land space at three different locations in Nsukka for the establishment of a new market. This gesture, rooted in a deep love for their community and its economic lifeline, underscores both the gravity of the situation and the potential for a cooperative resolution that honours tradition while facilitating progress. The offer of alternative land by the Ụmụada Nsukka is an extraordinary display of community spirit and proactive engagement. It signals a willingness to collaborate with the Enugu State Government to find a solution that preserves the economic and cultural heart of Nsukka while accommodating the state’s urban renewal and modernization goals. The Umuada Nsukka’s offer is not only a concession but a profound act of goodwill. By proposing virgin land for a new market, they demonstrate a pragmatic approach to resolving the conflict while safeguarding the community’s interests. This move reflects a deep understanding of the need for development and progress, coupled with a desire to protect the livelihoods and heritage of the Nsukka people.

The foregoing discussion highlights a number of critical issues including clear communication, transparency and accountability, ethical governance, economic impact, community sentiments, and most importantly our shared humanity that need to be addressed. In sifting through these crucial issues, I consider what the planned demolition of some sections of Ogige Market portends for our shared humanity most pertinent to address here. The planned demolition of some sections of Ogige Market in Nsukka by the Enugu State Government, intended to make way for a modern transport terminal exchange, has sparked significant controversy and deep emotions within the community. This situation not only highlights the complexities of urban development but also speaks volumes about our shared humanity, touching on themes of justice, empathy, communication, and community. The planned demolition has been a subject of heated debate and emotional outcry, not merely for the physical act of dismantling structures but for the profound impact it has had on the lives of the people who depend on it. The decision to demolish such a vital economic hub raises questions that go beyond the visible rubble and debris, touching on issues of governance, community welfare, and the human spirit. Urban renewal projects, while often necessary for modernization and economic growth, inevitably affect the lives of individuals and communities. The traders at Ogige Market are not just economic units; they are people with families, histories, and emotional ties to their businesses.

The market is more than a commercial space; it is a social and cultural hub where livelihoods are sustained, relationships are nurtured, and community ties are strengthened. For many, Ogige Market is not just a place of commerce; it is the heartbeat of Nsukka. It provides livelihoods, supports families, and fosters a sense of community. The stalls and shops are not just mere points of sale; they were the culmination of dreams, hard work, and resilience. Each vendor, with their unique story, contributed to the vibrant tapestry that made Ogige Market a symbol of economic vitality and social cohesion. As Ụmụada Nsukka observed in the viral video, Ogige Market is not merely a commercial hub but the very heartbeat of Nsukka. It embodies the communal, emotional, and spiritual ties that bind the people together. Perhaps, it makes sense to take cognizance of the significance of Ogige Market beyond its economic function, exploring the deep connections it fosters within the community and the implications of its potential demolition. For generations, Ogige Market has been a central part of life in Nsukka. It is where goods are bought and sold, but it is also where relationships are built, traditions are maintained, and the community’s collective spirit is nurtured. The market’s significance transcends the transactional, encompassing communal bonding, social connection, and spiritual significance, all woven into the social and cultural fabric of Nsukka. The proposed demolition of sections of Ogige Market, while part of a broader urban renewal strategy, threatens to disrupt these deep-rooted connections. The impact goes beyond economic displacement, loss of heritage, social disruption, cultural erosion; it risks eroding the communal, emotional, and spiritual bonds that define Nsukka. The government’s rationale for the demolition, typically citing reasons such as modernization, urban planning, and safety concerns, cannot be ignored.

There is a legitimate need to address infrastructural decay, improve sanitation, and perhaps reimagine the market space to meet contemporary standards. However, the manner in which these changes are executed is crucial. The process must be inclusive, empathetic, and transparent. The human face of this demolition is etched in the expressions of those who lost their means of sustenance overnight. It is in the tears of the elderly trader who saw her life’s work reduced to rubble, and in the frustration of the young entrepreneur whose aspirations were abruptly cut short. These are not mere statistics; they are real people with real struggles, ambitions, and contributions to the community. A more humane approach would have involved comprehensive planning with stakeholder engagement at its core. Providing adequate notice, ensuring fair compensation, and offering alternative spaces for displaced vendors are not just acts of goodwill but essential steps in safeguarding the social fabric. The absence of such measures only amplifies the perception of insensitivity and disconnect between the authorities and the populace they serve. The reaction of the Umuada Nsukka and the broader community to the planned demolition underscores the power of community and solidarity. The invocation of traditional and cultural practices to address the situation reflects a deep-seated sense of collective identity and moral responsibility. This solidarity can serve as a powerful force for advocating for fair treatment and ensuring that the community’s needs and rights are respected.

Therefore, given the multifaceted importance of Ogige Market, it is crucial for the Enugu State Government to approach its urban renewal plans with a deep sense of empathy and cultural sensitivity. The government must recognize that the market’s value cannot be measured solely in economic terms but must be understood in its full social, emotional, and spiritual context. The government should actively involve the community in the planning process. Listening to the voices of the traders, patrons, and cultural custodians like Umuada Nsukka can provide valuable insights and foster a sense of ownership and collaboration. Any development plan should include measures to preserve the cultural and spiritual heritage associated with Ogige Market. This could involve integrating elements of the market into the new development or creating spaces that honor its legacy. Adequate compensation and support for displaced traders are essential.

This includes financial assistance, relocation help, and measures to ensure that the community’s social fabric remains intact. Clear and transparent communication about the plans, timelines, and benefits of the project can help build trust and reduce anxiety. The government should provide regular updates and be open to feedback and concerns. As we ponder the future of Ogige Market and similar ventures, it is imperative to prioritize human dignity and community welfare. Modernization should not be synonymous with marginalization. Instead, it should aim to uplift and enhance the quality of life for all, especially the most vulnerable. The essence of progress lies in its ability to balance development with compassion. The narrative of Ogige Market’s demolition serves as a reminder of the need for governance that listens, understands, and acts with empathy. It is in this regard that the State Government may wish to rethink the planned demolition exercise with a view to suspending it in line with the appeal to Governor Mbah by some members of the National Assembly and State Assembly – Senator Okey Ezea, Hon. Chidi Obetta, and Okey Onyechi.

The appeal, according to their joint statement, became necessary as a result of “prevailing economic hardship in the country…and the untold hardship it would bring on the estimated over 10,000 traders, mostly women and youths.” The people’s representatives underscored consequential increase in acts of criminality as the frightful prospect of the planned demolition exercise, and consider locating the ultra-modern terminal exchange outside Ogige Market axis to develop other parts of Nsukka. The appeals from members of national and state assemblies reflect the concerns of the wider community. These representatives are voicing the fears and aspirations of their constituents, highlighting the need for a more humane and thoughtful approach to urban development. Their appeals should not be dismissed but rather seen as a critical part of the democratic process, emphasizing the importance of governance that is responsive and accountable to the people it serves. Surely, it is a passionate call to recognize that behind every policy and project are human lives that matter. Reconsidering the planned demolition in light of the appeals from national and state assembly members is not a sign of weakness but a demonstration of responsive and responsible governance. It reflects a commitment to balancing progress with compassion, ensuring that development initiatives do not come at the expense of the most vulnerable members of the community.

The Enugu State Government, by heeding the appeals from national and state assembly members, has an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to compassionate and inclusive governance. By suspending the demolition and developing a comprehensive plan that addresses the needs of the affected traders, the government can ensure that urban renewal and modernization are achieved without sacrificing the well-being and livelihoods of its citizens. This approach not only honours the community’s heritage and spirit but also paves the way for a future where progress and humanity coexist harmoniously. Ogige Market is much more than a place of commerce; it is the heartbeat of Nsukka, pulsating with communal, emotional, and spiritual energy. The proposed demolition, while part of a broader vision for urban renewal, must be approached with a profound respect for the market’s unique role in the community. By engaging with the community, preserving cultural heritage, and providing comprehensive support, the Enugu State Government can ensure that the spirit of Ogige Market endures, even as it moves towards a modern future. In doing so, the government will honour not just the economic aspirations but the very essence of what makes Nsukka a vibrant, unified, and spiritually rich community.

Going forward, as we rebuild and reimagine our urban landscapes, let us do so with a commitment to inclusivity, justice, and our shared humanity. Only then can we truly say that we are building a ‘tomorrow that is here;’ a future that is worthy of the people it is meant to serve. Giving a human face to the planned demolition of Ogige Market means prioritizing empathy and compassion for the direct and indirect victims of the demolition exercise, as well as fairness and respect for the community. It involves understanding the deep connections people have with the market and ensuring that their rights and well-being are at the forefront of the development process. By adopting a human-centric approach, the Enugu State Government can achieve its urban renewal goals while honouring the dignity and heritage of the Nsukka community and putting in place a comprehensive support system that guarantees sustainable cushioning effect. This balanced approach not only fosters trust and social stability but also promotes sustainable development that benefits all stakeholders. Herein lies the premise of our plea for human face. In this context, applying a human face to the planned demolition of sections of Ogige Market in Nsukka by the Enugu State Government basically involves recognizing and addressing the multifaceted human impacts of such an initiative.