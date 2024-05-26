Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Burkina Faso junta extends power by five years

Burkina Faso junta extends power by five years

Burkina Faso’s ruling junta will remain in power for an additional five years, following a proposal made during national talks on Saturday. The approved new charter extends the transition back to democracy by 60 months from July, as stated in the text of the document.

The military authorities, who seized power in a 2022 coup, had initially promised to hold elections in July this year to restore civilian rule, prioritizing security considerations. According to the new charter, signed by military leader Ibrahim Traore, the transition period is set at 60 months from July 2.

“The elections marking the end of the transition may be organized before this deadline if the security situation so permits,” the charter states.

This significant delay is likely to exacerbate concerns about democratic backsliding in West and Central Africa, a region that has experienced eight coups over the past four years. The charter also allows Traore to run for president in the eventual elections.

Violence in West Africa’s Sahel region, fueled by a decade-long conflict with Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, has intensified since the militaries took control in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Burkina Faso, in particular, saw a severe escalation in deadly attacks in 2023, with over 8,000 reported fatalities, according to the U.S.-based crisis-monitoring group ACLED.
(Reuters)

