All eyes on ANC, discussing who to enlist to govern South Africa

The ANC had comfortably won every previous election since the end of apartheid in 1994, but this time voters weary of joblessness, inequality and rolling power blackouts gave it only 40.2% of the vote, down from 57.5% five years ago. Its vote share was the largest of any party but was not enough for the ANC to govern alone, thrusting South Africa into unknown political territory. “This moment in our country calls for responsible leadership and constructive engagement,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a weekly newsletter published on Monday. The ANC’s potential partners are diametrically opposed, ranging from the free-marketeer DA to the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) and the EFF, parties that advocate nationalizing mines and banks and redistributing land.

“We would work with anyone who wants to work with us but not with a cap in the hand,” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said late on Sunday after the official results were announced. With the future direction of government policy at stake, a working committee of 27 ANC officials was scheduled to meet on Monday to prepare a presentation on the party’s options to be delivered to the national executive committee (NEC) on Tuesday June 4. Under the constitution, the newly elected parliament must convene within two weeks of the results being declared, and its first act must be to choose the nation’s next president. So far ANC officials who have spoken in public have rallied round Ramaphosa, but he may nevertheless come under pressure, whether from an internal challenge or from other parties refusing to work with him. “It is going to be very difficult coalition negotiations, even more so for the ANC because of its internal contradictions,” said Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University. He said there would be “huge pushback” within the party over the prospect of pairing up with the DA, which came second in the election with 21.8% of the vote. If that proved insurmountable, he said the likeliest partners would be the EFF and the IFP, which received 9.5% and 3.6% respectively.