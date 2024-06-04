Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Nigeria: NLC continues nationwide strike despite agreement with government

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: NLC continues nationwide strike despite agreement with government

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has confirmed that the ongoing nationwide strike will persist, despite reaching an agreement with the Federal Government during Monday’s negotiations.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the NLC declared that the industrial action, which has significantly impacted the nation’s economy, will continue until the union’s organs convene on Tuesday (today) to reassess the resolutions from the previous day’s meeting. “Until we hear from our organs at our meeting scheduled for today, June 4, we are still on strike,” the post read.

Background

The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared an indefinite strike on Monday, effectively halting all economic activities across the country. The decision to initiate industrial action followed a deadlock in negotiations with the government over the minimum wage for workers.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The organized labor unions argued that a new minimum wage is overdue and, given the rising cost of goods and services, the government should increase workers’ wages accordingly. Initially, the NLC and TUC proposed a new wage of N615,000 to the federal government. After extensive negotiations, the unions agreed to a revised sum of N419,000. However, the government maintained that it could only sustain a minimum wage of N60,000.

Government to Pay Above N60,000

Following further discussions with the leadership of the NLC and TUC, the federal government agreed to pay a minimum wage above N60,000. This agreement, signed by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, and Festus Osifo, President of the TUC, appeared to signal a potential end to the strike, possibly today.

Economic Shutdown

The announcement of the nationwide strike on Monday led to the suspension of almost all economic activities, as numerous affiliates of the organized labor unions joined the industrial action, disrupting the flow of trade across the country. Notably, national airports were shut down, leaving many travelers stranded. The NLC also deactivated the national grid, resulting in a nationwide power outage.

Affiliates of the NLC, including the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), and other critical sector unions, also participated in the strike action. Additionally, the organized labor unions directed the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), and other senior staff associations to ensure full compliance with the strike.

You Might Also Like

Nigeria inaugurates steering committee for national prescription policy

Nigeria to strengthen economic ties with Korea

All eyes on ANC, discussing who to enlist to govern South Africa

Blackouts across Nigeria as workers begın nationwide strıke over ‘starvation’ wage

Nigeria offers N1bıllıon credit facilities to large enterprises at 9% interest rate

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article All eyes on ANC, discussing who to enlist to govern South Africa All eyes on ANC, discussing who to enlist to govern South Africa
Next Article Nigeria to strengthen economic ties with Korea Nigeria to strengthen economic ties with Korea
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigeria inaugurates steering committee for national prescription policy
POLITICS

Nigeria inaugurates steering committee for national prescription policy

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria to strengthen economic ties with Korea
All eyes on ANC, discussing who to enlist to govern South Africa
Nigerian pan-Africanist journalist Obinwa Ben Nnaji and the long shadow of memory
Blackouts across Nigeria as workers begın nationwide strıke over ‘starvation’ wage
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?