Nigeria: NLC continues nationwide strike despite agreement with government

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has confirmed that the ongoing nationwide strike will persist, despite reaching an agreement with the Federal Government during Monday’s negotiations.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the NLC declared that the industrial action, which has significantly impacted the nation’s economy, will continue until the union’s organs convene on Tuesday (today) to reassess the resolutions from the previous day’s meeting. “Until we hear from our organs at our meeting scheduled for today, June 4, we are still on strike,” the post read.

Background

The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared an indefinite strike on Monday, effectively halting all economic activities across the country. The decision to initiate industrial action followed a deadlock in negotiations with the government over the minimum wage for workers.

The organized labor unions argued that a new minimum wage is overdue and, given the rising cost of goods and services, the government should increase workers’ wages accordingly. Initially, the NLC and TUC proposed a new wage of N615,000 to the federal government. After extensive negotiations, the unions agreed to a revised sum of N419,000. However, the government maintained that it could only sustain a minimum wage of N60,000.

Government to Pay Above N60,000

Following further discussions with the leadership of the NLC and TUC, the federal government agreed to pay a minimum wage above N60,000. This agreement, signed by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, and Festus Osifo, President of the TUC, appeared to signal a potential end to the strike, possibly today.

Economic Shutdown

The announcement of the nationwide strike on Monday led to the suspension of almost all economic activities, as numerous affiliates of the organized labor unions joined the industrial action, disrupting the flow of trade across the country. Notably, national airports were shut down, leaving many travelers stranded. The NLC also deactivated the national grid, resulting in a nationwide power outage.

Affiliates of the NLC, including the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), and other critical sector unions, also participated in the strike action. Additionally, the organized labor unions directed the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), and other senior staff associations to ensure full compliance with the strike.