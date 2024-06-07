Angola advances energy transition with global collaboration

Angola’s National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) organized a conference on May 30 to address the country’s energy transition. Representatives from Milan-listed industrial group Maire TecniMont and the Angola-Italy Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated, focusing on the present and future of Angola’s energy mix, biofuels strategy implementation, and the need for decarbonization to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

ANPG’s Executive Board Member, Ana Miala, emphasized the sector’s dedication to the energy transition agenda, highlighting the importance of sustainable fossil fuel extraction and the supportive legal and regulatory framework for both national and foreign investors. “Angola is a country rich in abundant natural resources and will continue to implement policies to encourage the extraction of fossil fuels in a sustainable manner. The country has a legal and regulatory framework that guarantees national and foreign investors the necessary security for the implementation of projects throughout the energy chain,” Miala noted.

Italian Ambassador to Angola, Cristiano Gallo, announced that Italy has allocated $5.5 billion globally for projects that support energy transition. “Angola could be one of the beneficiaries of this financing. Therefore, we are working on identifying robust and resilient projects and partnerships in the Angolan oil and gas sector, which are win-win for both parties,” he said.

The conference concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ANPG and Angola’s Jean Piaget University. This agreement aims to foster cooperation between the national oil industry and academia, focusing on staff training and aligning strategies with best environmental and safety practices across the value chain.

Artur Custódio, ANPG’s Executive Board Member, stated, “What we are doing here is leveraging projects that already exist in some blocks and bringing in external technology. Then, with the help of these same companies and others, we will choose pilot projects for their implementation that will allow us to achieve the decarbonization target defined by the Ministry by 2050.”

Angola’s rich hydrocarbon resources continue to attract major industry players. Recently, ExxonMobil discovered new oil in Block 15 off the coast, and TotalEnergies’ Angolan subsidiary made a final investment decision (FID) for a deepwater oil project in Block 20. Additionally, Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, selected Aker Solutions for brownfield maintenance and modification scopes for two floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units off Angola’s coast. Prior to this, Saipem was contracted to deliver subsea equipment for an offshore field, and the Italian company secured three contracts with TotalEnergies for services related to the Cameia and Golfinho oil fields, part of the deepwater Kaminho project in Block 20/11.