 UN humanitarian chief criticizes leadership in conflict zones

Leaders in many conflict areas prioritize power and political rivalries over addressing the needs of their people, improving their lives, and ending the fighting, the United Nations humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, told The Associated Press.

In an interview on Wednesday, Griffiths highlighted that humanitarian workers in conflict-ridden countries witness the dire consequences of this failure daily, often risking their lives to assist millions of people who are hungry, displaced, and trapped in violence. The severity of the situation is starkly evident in Gaza, where over 200 relief workers have lost their lives.

Reflecting on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Griffiths noted that while the war underscores some nations’ willingness to engage diplomatically to end conflicts, the efforts in Gaza are insufficient. As he prepares to step down this month after three years as undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Griffiths stated, “There’s no lack of political diplomacy on Gaza. It’s just not working well enough. But the efforts that have been made by a whole range of governments to support the Palestinian people tell us it can be done.”

The United Nations has criticized Israeli forces for obstructing aid deliveries and has called for the opening of all border crossings to ensure the security of aid workers and convoys. Israel has repeatedly blamed the U.N. for inadequate aid distribution in Gaza. Griffiths called Israel’s criticism “quite a reach,” emphasizing Israel’s obligations as an occupying power to protect civilians and provide essential life necessities. “Hamas has an obligation not to have started the October 7 events, which have led to this particular iteration of the terrible Palestinian tragedy.”

Griffiths pointed out that the impact of Israel’s military operations, particularly in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, has displaced a million Palestinians and severely hindered aid efforts in southern and central Gaza. He and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plan to attend a conference in Amman, Jordan, next Tuesday, co-hosted by the U.N., Jordan, and Egypt, aimed at accelerating emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The outgoing humanitarian chief also emphasized that climate change is now rivaling wars as a driver of humanitarian crises, noting, “so it’s a world with two scourges.” He cited the current threats of famine, particularly in the Horn of Africa and conflict zones like Sudan and Gaza, as well as major climate events, including floods in Libya and Pakistan.

Despite the rising humanitarian needs, the United Nations has only received 17% of its mid-year funding, the lowest in years, even after reducing its annual budget to assist 188 million of the 300 million people in need worldwide. Griffiths attributed the funding cuts to economic factors such as the increasing cost of living and rising energy prices. He emphasized the need for increased aid, suggesting new donors, engaging with the private sector, ending wars, and addressing the displacement crisis.

As examples of failed diplomacy, Griffiths cited the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the mid-April 2023 conflict initiated by two generals in Sudan, both of which eschewed negotiation in favor of military action. “We have lost our passion for peace and the absence in this divided geopolitical world for political diplomacy to be the central part of how we end wars, which is something I deeply regret,” Griffiths said.

David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee, praised Griffiths for his dedication to addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including wars. “Martin has worked tirelessly to put the voices of civilians inside Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan at the negotiation table and on the international stage,” Miliband told AP. He urged global leaders to bridge the humanitarian funding gap and provide the necessary “diplomatic muscle to stem conflict and human suffering.”

Richard Gowan, the International Crisis Group’s U.N. director, commended Griffiths for his efforts in alleviating crises beyond humanitarian aid, including a wartime deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey that allowed Ukraine to ship grain for a year after Russia’s invasion, helping mitigate a global food crisis. Gowan noted, “But the reality is that as the U.N.’s humanitarian workload mounts, funding for its efforts is not keeping pace. Trying to manage multiple conflicts through aid deliveries, rather than find political solutions for them, is not sustainable indefinitely.”

As for his future, Griffiths plans to spend more time with his family in Geneva while continuing his work outside the U.N. He is establishing the Office of Martin Griffiths, or “OMG,” to address similar issues.

