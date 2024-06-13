Obi acknowledges Tinubu’s adherence to campaign promises

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has affirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fulfilled his campaign promises to Nigerians. Obi expressed this view during a Democracy Day discussion on Arise TV.

During his election campaign, Tinubu pledged to create a Nigeria with ample job opportunities and decent wages, particularly for the youth. He envisioned a nation that manufactures, creates, and invents more of its needed goods and services, aspiring to be known as a nation of creators rather than consumers. Additionally, Tinubu promised that Nigeria would export more and import less, thereby strengthening both the naira and the citizens’ standard of living.

Throughout his campaign, Tinubu consistently maintained, “I will continue from where Buhari stopped.”

Peter Obi, who contested against Tinubu and placed third according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noted that the President has indeed followed through on this particular promise.

“I think President Tinubu has performed exceptionally well in his first year in office. I’ll say that President Tinubu has kept his campaign promises,” Obi stated. “Throughout his campaign, he consistently maintained that he would continue from where Buhari stopped and that he’s done very well.”

Obi highlighted several economic indicators to support his assertion:

The dollar exchange rate increased from N450 to N1500.

Fuel prices rose from approximately N238 to about N700.

Diesel prices climbed from N844 to N1415.

The price of a bag of rice surged from N30,000-N35,000 to about N80,000.

The cost of a bag of beans increased from N30,000-N35,000 to about N90,000.

The price of a tuber of yam went from about N2000-N3000 to about N10,000.

The cost of a basket of tomatoes rose from about N40,000 to about N150,000.

Electricity rates jumped from N66 per kilowatt to about N200.

The price of bread, a basic commodity, also saw a significant increase: a small-medium loaf rose from about N450 to N900, while a large loaf increased to about N1500.

Among Tinubu’s other promises were: