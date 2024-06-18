Immigration: Biden unveils New Rules to Ease Residency Process for Undocumented Spouses of U.S Citizens

President Joe Biden announced new rules on Tuesday aimed at simplifying the process for undocumented spouses of US citizens to obtain permanent residency status. This move comes as the Biden administration navigates the complex and contentious issue of immigration, which remains a critical topic for many Americans ahead of the upcoming presidential election in November.

The new regulations do not expand eligibility for permanent residency but instead streamline the process for those who already qualify. Notably, the requirement for applicants to leave the country as part of the application process has been removed.

These rules apply to individuals who have been present in the United States for at least 10 years and were married to a US citizen before June 17, 2024. The administration estimates that approximately 500,000 people could benefit from this change. Additionally, about 50,000 stepchildren of US citizens will also be eligible.

Approved applicants will be granted work authorization and the right to remain in the United States for up to three years while they apply for permanent residency. Once granted permanent residency, also known as a green card, individuals may eventually apply for citizenship.

A senior administration official emphasized that these changes aim to “minimize the bureaucracy” and reduce the hardship caused by the need to leave the country during the application process. However, the official stressed that “only Congress can deliver comprehensive reform of our immigration and asylum laws.”

The Biden administration’s previous attempts to pass a bipartisan immigration reform package, which included the strictest policies in decades, fell apart when Republicans withdrew from the deal. More recently, Biden signed an executive order limiting the number of asylum seekers admitted daily, a move that received criticism from the left and sparked legal challenges from rights groups.

Despite the criticism, the administration has defended its actions, describing them as the “toughest and fairest set of reforms in decades.” In stark contrast, former President Donald Trump has used inflammatory language to describe immigrants and has promised mass deportations if he returns to office.

Additionally, the administration plans to simplify the process for so-called Dreamers—children who came to the United States illegally—to obtain work visas if they have graduated from college and have a high-skilled job offer.

These changes reflect the Biden administration’s efforts to balance a firm stance on illegal immigration with more humane policies compared to the previous administration.