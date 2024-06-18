Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

SPORTS

Kylian Mbappe Suffers Broken Nose in France’s Euro 2024 Win Over Austria

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Kylian Mbappe Suffers Broken Nose in France's Euro 2024 Win Over Austria

Kylian Mbappe will not require surgery but will wear a protective mask when he returns to action following a broken nose sustained during France’s 1-0 victory over Austria in the Euro 2024 Group D opener on Monday.

The incident occurred late in the match in Duesseldorf when Mbappe’s head violently collided with Austrian defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder during an aerial duel. The French captain left the pitch in the 90th minute, bleeding profusely from his nose. A source close to Mbappe later confirmed the nose was broken.

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), assured reporters that surgery would not be necessary for Mbappe. The FFF released a statement confirming the extent of the injury and mentioned that Mbappe had undergone tests at a hospital in Duesseldorf before rejoining the French squad at their base in Paderborn, approximately a two-hour drive east.

“A mask will be made which will allow (Mbappe) to contemplate a return to action after a period of treatment,” the FFF announced. However, it remains uncertain if Mbappe will be fit to play in France’s next match against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

France coach Didier Deschamps was not optimistic about Mbappe’s immediate return, saying, “He is in a bad way. He is not well. His nose is a mess, that’s for sure. That is the black mark of the evening for us.” Deschamps added that the injury overshadowed the match’s outcome.

Following the collision, play initially continued with Mbappe down in the opposition box until Austria’s goalkeeper, Patrick Pentz, signaled to the referee for medical attention. The French medical team treated Mbappe, whose shirt was stained with blood as he walked along the touchline holding his nose. Upon re-entering the pitch without permission, Mbappe received a yellow card from Spanish referee Gil Manzano and was subsequently substituted by Olivier Giroud.

Deschamps expressed hope that Mbappe’s recovery would be swift, emphasizing the importance of the star player to the team. “It is not a little scratch. I know he is always being talked about but I can’t say more. I have always said that the France team will be stronger with Kylian in it.”

Despite Mbappe’s injury, Deschamps was pleased with the team’s performance, particularly the decisive own goal by Austria’s Maximilian Woeber. “It is good to start with a victory against such opponents,” Deschamps noted. “We could and should have done better with certain opportunities. But overall, it was positive, and we showed we were up for the fight as well. That is important. We have quality and talent, but we need to remain solid as well.”

France’s win marks a strong start to their campaign to secure their first European Championship title since 2000.

You Might Also Like

 Rangers vs. Enyimba showdown halted by disputed penalty

Uganda and Algeria clash for crucial points in world cup qualifiers

Cameroon triumphs over Cape Verde amidst team turmoil in world cup qualifier

Aruna rises to 16th in ITTF rankings after successful appeal

Karim Benzema receives warm welcome in Algeria

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Mississippi Teen Held in Adult Detention Facility for Attempted Murder and Arson Mississippi Teen Held in Adult Detention Facility for Attempted Murder and Arson
Next Article Immigration: Biden unveils New Rules to Ease Residency Process for Undocumented Spouses of U.S Citizens Immigration: Biden unveils New Rules to Ease Residency Process for Undocumented Spouses of U.S Citizens
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Immigration: Biden unveils New Rules to Ease Residency Process for Undocumented Spouses of U.S Citizens
NEWS

Immigration: Biden unveils New Rules to Ease Residency Process for Undocumented Spouses of U.S Citizens

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Mississippi Teen Held in Adult Detention Facility for Attempted Murder and Arson
President Tinubu: Nigerians Are Not Alone in Facing Poverty and Suffering
Between Nigeria’s Government and The New York Times. By Suyi Ayodele
Eedris Abdulkareem calls out Tinubu, Nigerian leaders in new song ‘Emi Lokan’
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?