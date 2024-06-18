Kylian Mbappe Suffers Broken Nose in France’s Euro 2024 Win Over Austria

Kylian Mbappe will not require surgery but will wear a protective mask when he returns to action following a broken nose sustained during France’s 1-0 victory over Austria in the Euro 2024 Group D opener on Monday.

The incident occurred late in the match in Duesseldorf when Mbappe’s head violently collided with Austrian defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder during an aerial duel. The French captain left the pitch in the 90th minute, bleeding profusely from his nose. A source close to Mbappe later confirmed the nose was broken.

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), assured reporters that surgery would not be necessary for Mbappe. The FFF released a statement confirming the extent of the injury and mentioned that Mbappe had undergone tests at a hospital in Duesseldorf before rejoining the French squad at their base in Paderborn, approximately a two-hour drive east.

“A mask will be made which will allow (Mbappe) to contemplate a return to action after a period of treatment,” the FFF announced. However, it remains uncertain if Mbappe will be fit to play in France’s next match against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.

France coach Didier Deschamps was not optimistic about Mbappe’s immediate return, saying, “He is in a bad way. He is not well. His nose is a mess, that’s for sure. That is the black mark of the evening for us.” Deschamps added that the injury overshadowed the match’s outcome.

Following the collision, play initially continued with Mbappe down in the opposition box until Austria’s goalkeeper, Patrick Pentz, signaled to the referee for medical attention. The French medical team treated Mbappe, whose shirt was stained with blood as he walked along the touchline holding his nose. Upon re-entering the pitch without permission, Mbappe received a yellow card from Spanish referee Gil Manzano and was subsequently substituted by Olivier Giroud.

Deschamps expressed hope that Mbappe’s recovery would be swift, emphasizing the importance of the star player to the team. “It is not a little scratch. I know he is always being talked about but I can’t say more. I have always said that the France team will be stronger with Kylian in it.”

Despite Mbappe’s injury, Deschamps was pleased with the team’s performance, particularly the decisive own goal by Austria’s Maximilian Woeber. “It is good to start with a victory against such opponents,” Deschamps noted. “We could and should have done better with certain opportunities. But overall, it was positive, and we showed we were up for the fight as well. That is important. We have quality and talent, but we need to remain solid as well.”

France’s win marks a strong start to their campaign to secure their first European Championship title since 2000.