AFRICA

Newly sworn-in South African MP suspended over racist language

Newly sworn-in South African MP suspended over racist language

Renaldo Gouws, a controversial South African opposition politician, has been suspended by his party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), less than a week after being sworn in as a member of parliament.

The suspension follows the resurfacing of videos from approximately 15 years ago, in which Gouws is seen using racist language against black people. Initially, one of the videos was suspected to be fake, but the DA issued a statement on Thursday confirming its authenticity.

The DA stated that Gouws’ comments do not reflect the values of the organization and announced that he will face disciplinary charges before its federal legal commission. Additionally, South Africa’s Human Rights Commission has indicated it will pursue legal action against Gouws in the Equality Court.

This controversy arises as the DA joins the African National Congress in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s newly formed government of national unity.

Namibian court overturns law criminalising same-sex relationships

“We are ready to fight,” President Kagame responds to DR Congo

Ivory Coast launches mobile enrolment centres for health coverage program

USAfrica: Bridging the gap between politicians’ rhetorics and Nigeria’s realities. By Amarike Akpoke 

My Jet is Bigger Than Yours. By Chidi Amuta

