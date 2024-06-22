Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

“We are ready to fight,” President Kagame responds to DR Congo

"We are ready to fight," President Kagame responds to DR Congo

In an exclusive interview, Rwandan President Paul Kagame declared Rwanda’s readiness to go to war with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) if necessary. Kagame stated, “they are ready to fight and are not afraid of anything.”

This statement follows accusations from Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, who alleged that Rwanda is orchestrating a genocide in Eastern DRC. Kagame countered these claims by accusing Tshisekedi of promoting a genocidal ideology against Congolese Tutsis.

While Kagame did not confirm the presence of Rwandan soldiers in the DRC, he emphasized the importance of addressing the underlying causes of regional tensions.

As Kagame prepares for a fourth term in the upcoming July 15 presidential election, he denied allegations of election rigging and rejected accusations of repressing and assassinating opponents. He asserted his government’s commitment to free and fair elections.

These developments underscore the escalating tensions between Rwanda and the DRC and highlight the challenges facing Kagame as the election approaches.

The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo has resulted in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with over 100 armed groups engaged in fighting, mostly over land and control of mineral-rich mines. Some groups are fighting to protect their communities, while many are accused of committing mass killings, rapes, and other human rights violations.

The violence has displaced approximately 7 million people, with thousands living in temporary camps, such as the one attacked last month. Many others remain beyond the reach of aid.

