Peter Obi calls for release of Nnamdi Kanu

Obi emphasized the lack of justification for Kanu’s continued detention, especially given that courts have previously ordered his release. Speaking to journalists in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State, the former governor highlighted the importance of adhering to the rule of law. “I don’t see any reason for his (Nnamdi Kanu) continuous detention, especially as the courts have granted him bail. The government must obey the court. The rule of law is an intricate asset that we must cherish and live with,” he stated.

He further called on the Federal Government to release and engage with all individuals in similar situations, underscoring that “We are in a democracy and we should not be doing things that are arbitrary and not within the law.”

Obi expressed deep concern about Nigeria’s escalating insecurity, warning that the country risks becoming a failed state without immediate and effective action. “The primary work of government is the security of lives and property. It is the foundation on which people can live in any nation because no one can stay in an insecure place,” he said. He noted the alarming levels of violence, abductions, and other criminal activities, which have rendered Nigeria one of the most insecure places globally.

Commending the government’s efforts so far, Obi stressed the need for increased collaboration among leaders to address these challenges. He particularly called on South-East governors to unite and work together to combat regional insecurity. “Even in economic agenda, I want to see the South-East governors work closely more. We want to see them come together and also bring together other groups in the zone,” he added.

Regarding the ongoing protests in Kenya, Obi condemned the destruction of government assets and property, emphasizing the financial setbacks such actions cause. “I am against riots or destruction of government assets and property, because it is still scarce resources that we are going to use to repair them, but I’m not against peaceful protests,” he stated.

He advocated for the immediate release of individuals detained for participating in protests or expressing their views, including freedom fighters, EndSARS protesters, and journalists. “We are in a democratic country and people have right under the constitution to express themselves freely. They also have right to peacefully protest and we must listen to them. We must listen to those who say they are not happy, that is why it is a democratic nation. We should stop acting dictatorial and behave as if this is not a democratic country,” he added.

When asked about potential plans to form a coalition with other politicians to challenge the All Progressives Congress, Obi denied any such intentions. He expressed a greater concern for addressing the immediate needs of Nigerians, particularly in reducing food prices and alleviating poverty. “I will rather say that I am more particular on how the poor Nigerians can feed. I will rather talk about things that are affecting Nigerians today. We politicians are preoccupied by election, and that is not what I am after. I am talking about how do we reduce the price of food?” he remarked.

Obi concluded that any political movement he supports must focus on improving the lives of Nigerians through production rather than mere political gains. “But if forming a mega party is to be able to provide all these things I have illustrated, then I am all for it. But if it is for state capture, so that politicians can take power and continue with the consumption, consumption, consumption, that we are seeing today, I will say no. But if it is to move the country to production, production, production, then I will say yes,” he asserted.