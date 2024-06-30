South Africa: Ramaphosa appoints John Steenhuisen as Agriculture Minister

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday, June 30, 2024, that John Steenhuisen, the opposition leader from the Democratic Alliance, will serve as the Minister of Agriculture. This announcement came as part of Ramaphosa’s unveiling of his new government.

Re-elected for a second full term, the 71-year-old Ramaphosa will lead what his African National Congress describes as a “government of national unity” following the party’s loss of an outright majority in the May election.

“The minister of agriculture is John Steenhuisen,” Ramaphosa declared from Pretoria in a televised address to the nation.

(AFP)