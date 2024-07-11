Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Cameroonian lawmakers approve extension of election to 2026

Cameroonian lawmakers approve extension of election to 2026
Cameroonian President Paul Biya

Cameroonian President Paul Biya received approval from lawmakers on Tuesday to delay legislative and local elections until 2026, a move that opposition parties fear will hinder their ability to contest next year’s presidential election.

Members of Mr. Biya’s Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), which holds a majority in the National Assembly, voted in favor of a bill extending their term by one year, until March 2026. Consequently, legislative and municipal elections will be held after the 2025 presidential poll.

The postponement was justified by the need to “lighten the electoral calendar,” according to François Wakata Bolvine, Minister Delegate to the Presidency. The country had initially planned four elections for next year, including the regional councils.

At 91, Mr. Biya is one of Africa’s longest-serving presidents. He succeeded Ahmadou Ahidjo in 1982 and has won a series of elections, including the last in 2018, which were marred by allegations of fraud from his opponents.

The electoral code stipulates that a presidential candidate must be nominated by a political party represented in the National Assembly, the Senate, the Regional or Municipal Council, or obtain the recommendation of at least 300 personalities. Maurice Kamto, Biya’s main challenger in 2018, has no such representation, as his party boycotted the last municipal and legislative elections due to the lack of electoral reforms.
(AP)

