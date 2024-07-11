Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Burkina Faso junta adopts draft criminalizing homosexuality

Burkina Faso junta adopts draft criminalizing homosexuality

The military junta of Burkina Faso has announced the adoption of a draft amendment to the country’s family code that criminalizes homosexuality. Previously, the West African nation was one of only 22 out of 54 African countries that permitted same-sex relations. In many African states, such relations are punishable by death or lengthy prison sentences.

Burkina Faso has been under military rule following two successive coups in 2022 and is part of a confederation with juntas in neighboring Mali and Niger. These interim governments have yet to hold elections and have distanced themselves from traditional Western allies.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the junta confirmed the adoption of the amended family code draft during a weekly council of ministers meeting overseen by interim military leader Ibrahim Traore.

“From now on, homosexuality and related practices are prohibited and punishable by law,” stated interim Justice Minister Edasso Rodrique Bayala in a presidency statement regarding the meeting.

For the law to take effect, it must pass a parliamentary vote and then be promulgated by Traore.

The move follows a broader trend of increasing restrictions on LGBTQ rights across Africa over the past 14 months. In May last year, Uganda enacted one of the world’s strictest anti-LGBTQ laws, and in February, Ghana’s lawmakers unanimously passed legislation that further represses LGBTQ individuals.

Additionally, the daughter of Cameroon’s president, Brenda Biya, publicly came out as a lesbian last month and has since called for the repeal of laws that ban homosexuality in her country.
(Reuters)

