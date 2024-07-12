Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Basketmouth clarifies remarks about Wizkid during Davido’s wedding

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Basketmouth clarifies remarks about Wizkid during Davido's wedding
Basketmouth

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has clarified his comments about Wizkid made during Davido and Chioma’s wedding, emphasizing the event’s significant influence on social media.

During Davido and Chioma’s wedding on June 25, Basketmouth lamented the difficulty in promoting his Canadian tour due to the overwhelming attention on the wedding. He further noted that even Wizkid’s social media drama failed to attract much notice because of the wedding’s prominence.

Basketmouth’s remarks about Wizkid did not sit well with the singer’s fans, who threatened to “cancel” the comedian.

Speaking on the incident during the Toronto stop of his Canadian tour on “Backstage Banter” with Isi Ijewere, Basketmouth explained that his comments about Wizkid were merely “a marketing technique.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“Wizkid is my guy…that was a marketing technique. But I knew it was going to be edgy,” Basketmouth stated. “I knew it was going to hit people. I knew they were going to get upset, and they did exactly what I wanted them to do. It worked.”

You Might Also Like

Egypt’s urban inflation rate declines for fourth consecutive month

Senate rejects bill seeking to monitor foreign exchange transactions

Nigeria ranks 4th among leading source Countries for study permits to Canada

Senegal: President Faye’s first 100-days reforms

Algeria: Tebboune declares his intention to run for a second term

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Egypt’s urban inflation rate declines for fourth consecutive month Egypt’s urban inflation rate declines for fourth consecutive month
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Egypt’s urban inflation rate declines for fourth consecutive month
BUSINESS

Egypt’s urban inflation rate declines for fourth consecutive month

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Senate rejects bill seeking to monitor foreign exchange transactions
Nigeria ranks 4th among leading source Countries for study permits to Canada
Kenyan President Ruto dismisses all cabinet members amid protests over high taxes
Senegal: President Faye’s first 100-days reforms
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?