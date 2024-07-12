Basketmouth clarifies remarks about Wizkid during Davido’s wedding

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has clarified his comments about Wizkid made during Davido and Chioma’s wedding, emphasizing the event’s significant influence on social media.

During Davido and Chioma’s wedding on June 25, Basketmouth lamented the difficulty in promoting his Canadian tour due to the overwhelming attention on the wedding. He further noted that even Wizkid’s social media drama failed to attract much notice because of the wedding’s prominence.

Basketmouth’s remarks about Wizkid did not sit well with the singer’s fans, who threatened to “cancel” the comedian.

Speaking on the incident during the Toronto stop of his Canadian tour on “Backstage Banter” with Isi Ijewere, Basketmouth explained that his comments about Wizkid were merely “a marketing technique.”

“Wizkid is my guy…that was a marketing technique. But I knew it was going to be edgy,” Basketmouth stated. “I knew it was going to hit people. I knew they were going to get upset, and they did exactly what I wanted them to do. It worked.”