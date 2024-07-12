Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Egypt’s urban inflation rate declines for fourth consecutive month

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Egypt’s urban inflation rate declines for fourth consecutive month

Egypt’s urban inflation rate decreased for the fourth consecutive month in June, dropping to 27.5% from 28.1% in May, according to data released by the country’s statistics agency on Wednesday.

The downward trend began in September 2023 when inflation peaked at 38%, following the government’s adoption of an inflation targeting model and a flexible exchange rate.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as fuel and certain food products, also declined to 26.6% year-on-year from 27.1% in May, as reported by the central bank on the same day.

Economists suggest that efforts to boost local food production in Egypt have been somewhat ineffective, making the country’s economy susceptible to external factors. In June, food and beverage prices rose by 30.8% year-on-year and 3% month-on-month due to a 300% surge in subsidized bread prices starting on June 1.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

However, the increase in bread prices had a limited effect on the overall index since bread makes up only about 1% of the food basket. This was balanced out by lower prices for other food items and a positive base effect.

You Might Also Like

Basketmouth clarifies remarks about Wizkid during Davido’s wedding

Senate rejects bill seeking to monitor foreign exchange transactions

Nigeria ranks 4th among leading source Countries for study permits to Canada

Senegal: President Faye’s first 100-days reforms

Algeria: Tebboune declares his intention to run for a second term

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Senate rejects bill seeking to monitor foreign exchange transactions Senate rejects bill seeking to monitor foreign exchange transactions
Next Article Basketmouth clarifies remarks about Wizkid during Davido's wedding Basketmouth clarifies remarks about Wizkid during Davido’s wedding
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Basketmouth clarifies remarks about Wizkid during Davido's wedding
ENTERTAINMENT

Basketmouth clarifies remarks about Wizkid during Davido’s wedding

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Senate rejects bill seeking to monitor foreign exchange transactions
Nigeria ranks 4th among leading source Countries for study permits to Canada
Kenyan President Ruto dismisses all cabinet members amid protests over high taxes
Senegal: President Faye’s first 100-days reforms
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?