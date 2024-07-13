Trump “doing fine” after rally gun attack; Biden says “We must unite to condemn it”

Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage after shots were fired at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (on Saturday, July 13, 2024). Trump said in a social media post that he was injured when a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The Secret Service says Trump is now safe, and his campaign said he was checked at a local hospital. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., told CBS News’ Robert Costa that his father is “doing fine.”

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member — and two spectators were critically injured.

“U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased,” the agency said.

Reporters heard numerous shots and Secret Service rushed the stage. Video captured by CBS News shows Trump touching his ear and then crouching to the ground. Some blood could be seen on his face.

Trump was taken away in a motorcade. He held up a fist as he got into the SUV.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as an attempted assassination, law enforcement sources told CBS News. At this point, the Secret Service is leading that investigation with the FBI assisting, sources said.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect was shooting with AR-style rifle from 200-300 feet away. The gunman was on top of a shed outside the security perimeter set up by the Secret Service, law enforcement sources said.

“Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “This is now an active Secret Service investigation.”

The agency released more details in a second statement Saturday evening:

“During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.”

The Trump campaign said in a statement, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

In a post on Truth Social Saturday night, Trump elaborated on what happened and described his injuries:

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump’s motorcade departed Butler Memorial Hospital a little before 9:30 p.m. local time, two sources confirmed to CBS News. It was unclear where he was headed. He had initially been scheduled to travel to his estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, before heading to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday.

Rep. Mike Kelley of Pennsylvania, who was standing backstage watching Trump speak, told CBS News, “I believe a lady who was next to me was hit, other people were hit.”

President Biden addressed the nation at about 8:15 pm. ET. He said he hadn’t yet spoken to Trump, but said he’s trying to reach him and hopes to speak with him tonight.

“There is no place for this kind of violence in America. It’s sick. It’s sick,” Mr. Biden said.

A reporter asked the president if he believes this was an assassination attempt.

“I don’t know enough to — I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts,” Mr. Biden said. “So I want to make sure I have all the facts before I make any more comments.”

In a statement issued by the White House earlier, Mr. Biden said: “I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, “Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. … Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local partners.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of his father after the incident and wrote, “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, considered a possible choice for Trump’s running mate, posted on social media, “Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today.”

