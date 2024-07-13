Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

USAfrica: Political manipulation and corruption will not solve Nigeria's problems. By Rev. Emmanuel Ohuabunwa

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
AFRICA

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

I read the article “Nigeria ECOWAS and challenges from the region” written by Suyi Ayodele, a contributing analyst for USAfrica. 

I really want to be convinced of how being rich in political manipulation and power-grabbing will translate to having an invisible genius ability to manage a nation, more so a regional group such as the ECOWAS.

Given that we have very short memories as to how power was grabbed or purchased just recently in Nigeria should not make us overrate the competency and capacity of the Nigerian headship of ECOWAS to solve or manage challenges in the region. There is no moral rectitude for any authority or enforcement because the head is a product of absurdity and cheating!
The issue remains: how then do you want to clean the table of filthy/ challenges with a dirty hand and an ugly face? I truly don’t understand why African and it’s regional leaders who thrive in impunity and corruption and yet expect things to be normal.

USAfrica: Political manipulation and corruption will not solve Nigeria’s problems. By Rev. Emmanuel Ohuabunwa
Rev. Emmanuel Ohuabunwa

It’s time renowned writers, columnists, and analysts change their narratives and call a spade what it is.

A corrupt seed will never produce any good thing until the foundation is changed.

