Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

TRAVEL

U.S. to fast track visa processes for Nigerians

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S. to fast track visa processes for Nigerians

In an effort to bolster the U.S. economy and retain top talent, the Biden administration has announced measures to expedite employment-based nonimmigrant visas for recent US college graduates with job offers. This initiative aims to streamline immigration processes and attract skilled workers to the country.

By July 18, the Department of State will release new guidelines for consular officers to recommend that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) approve waivers of ineligibility. This critical step will speed up the visa application process while maintaining thorough screening and security protocols.

During the recent election season, the administration outlined plans to prioritize international students who graduated from US colleges and secured job offers, promising faster visa issuance if they meet the necessary criteria.

Employment-based nonimmigrant visas, such as the popular H-1B visa, allow foreign nationals to work temporarily in the country. The visa process typically begins with the employer filing a petition for the worker. Applicants initially denied visas are usually informed of the reasons for denial by the consular officer, and some may qualify for a waiver, providing another opportunity to obtain their visa.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The DHS and US Customs and Border Protection’s Admissibility Review Office handle these waiver requests. Before applying for an H-1B or other temporary worker visa, employers must first receive approval for a Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker (Form I-129) from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Once approved, the prospective employee can proceed with their visa application, including completing the Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application (Form DS-160) and scheduling an interview at a US embassy or consulate.

In fiscal year 2023, USCIS and the Department of State issued over 192,000 employment-based immigrant visas, ensuring no visas went unused for the second consecutive year.

You Might Also Like

Nigeria ranks 4th among leading source Countries for study permits to Canada

U.S. withdrawal from Niger complicates West African insurgency monitoring

Biden introduces pathway to U.S. citizenship

Six countries offering care worker visas to Nigerians

U.S. withdraws military equipment and personnel from Niger

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu proposes windfall tax on banks' FX gains to fund national projects Tinubu proposes windfall tax on banks’ FX gains to fund national projects
Next Article Rwanda: Kagame wins with an overwhelming majority votes Rwanda: Kagame wins with an overwhelming majority votes
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Rwanda's President Kagame and 99% votes for 4th term. By Lisa Vives
AFRICA

Rwanda’s President Kagame and 99% votes for 4th term. By Lisa Vives

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: Court to begin trial of Binance tax evasion case in October
Mozambique: Former finance minister on trial in U.S.
Rwanda: Kagame wins with an overwhelming majority votes
Tinubu proposes windfall tax on banks’ FX gains to fund national projects
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?