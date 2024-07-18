Rwanda: Kagame wins with an overwhelming majority votes

In the 2024 presidential elections, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has been re-elected with an overwhelming 99.18% of the vote, as reported in full provisional results released on Thursday, July 18, 2024. This victory marks an increase from his previous election triumph in 2017, where he garnered 98.79% of the votes. At 66 years old, Kagame’s latest electoral success extends his tenure into a fourth decade, beginning from his leadership following the conclusion of the 1994 genocide, when he assumed control of a rebel group.

The National Electoral Commission’s figures indicate that Democratic Green Party leader Frank Habineza secured 0.5% of the vote, while independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana received 0.32%. Both candidates had contested against Kagame in the 2017 elections and were the sole challengers approved to participate in this year’s election, following the disqualification of several opposition figures.

(AFP)