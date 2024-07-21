The looming Protest: Joe Igbokwe, Bayo Onanuga and the age of unreason.

The two individuals that no longer surprise me at all are Citizens Joe Igbokwe and Bayo Onanuga, however in the present instance I wonder what sycophancy and court-jesting have done to their ability to discern the times and by jove incline their hearts to wisdom, apologies to the Holy Book.

Joe Igbokwe in the service of his master decided perhaps without deep research to do the greatest disservice to the present watch. In threatening the Igbo in Lagos and across the Country, Citizen Joe Igbokwe has forgotten that hunger and poverty are indiscriminate of Region, Religion and ethnicity. He has forgotten that unemployment and want are indiscriminate of Creed and Clan. And he has forgotten that playing the ethnic card ala threatening a Tribe in the face of pain, penury and poverty is but an invitation to anarchy. He has forgotten that he who is down needs fear no fall.

Citizen Bayo Onanuga is himself caught by a disease I would call Obi-neurosis, a fear I would call Obi-Phobia, and a complex that fixates him to everything and anything Peter Obi, and the Obidient Movement. I pity him.

The two citizens here mentioned and their fellow travelers in the path of infamy are obsessed with the spoils of power that they cannot see. They are blinded by filthy lucre that they cannot read the times, and their soul is sold to Mammon such that they cannot perceive the ominous tide that romances our space.

They are without an ounce of equivocation Pseudo-Progressives swimming against a deluge. Joe Igbokwe can threaten the Igbo for all he cares. Bayo Onanuga can accuse Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement for all he cares, one infallible fact is that the clock is ticking, that time is running out, and like Kenyans the Gen Zee generation are tired, and have elected to trounce the tranquilizing drug of gradualism choosing proactive action over siddon look.

The Looming Protest has nothing to do with Ethnicity, Region or Religion, deceive yourself for all you care, the Truth is before us. The Looming Protest has nothing to do with Peter Obi or the Obidient Movement, lie to yourselves for all you care, the Truth is lucid. Continue to make matters worse for Tinubu with your sycophancy, continue to gaslight the gullible, and continue to delude and denude the hapless. Truth is that Nigeria is at the precipice and that our Country is hanging dangerously at the tipping edge.

Rather than advise their Master to work the path of caution, discretion and propriety, they sing his praises and nudge him further down the path to Golgotha. They see no wrong in wanton profligacy and wanderlust. They see no wrong in a Presidency that pours out 100m US Dollars for a new Presidential Jet in the face of harrowing poverty. They see no wrong in the spate of job loss and inflation. They see no wrong in the scarcity of food, the hike in price of Fuel, and the suicidal hunger that confronts the Nigerian hoi polloi. All they do is hail their Master as though he is infallible. All they do is blame Buhari as if their Master didn’t promise to continue with Buhari’s policies that saw Nigeria going in out of inflation, today Nigeria is enmeshed in the worst inflation in our history. Seeing the glaring comeuppance of failure, seeing that the Young are gearing up to challenge for the soul of our nation, Joe Igbokwe, Bayo Onanuga and their cohorts in the cult of Court-jesting are busy shifting the blame, are busy gaslighting the ignorant, and are busy throwing darts at the innocent, but it won’t work.

It was Frantz Fanon who said long time ago that every generation out of relative obscurity discovers it’s mission, Fulfills or betrays it. If the Gen Zee across Africa have risen, to ethnicise this rising is like pouring water on the Crocodile, I pray Joe Igbokwe, Bayo Onanuga and Co knows this. If the Gen Zee is planning the Nigerian version of the Kenyan uprising, the right thing to do is to begin quickly to address their grievances and proceed with some immediate Reforms and not to threaten, insult, over-awe, harass and harangue them.

I must close this effort with the ageless lines of John F. Kennedy to wit, those who make peaceful change impossible, make violent change inevitable. The Truth is that those threatening the Young people hatching and planning a peaceful protest for the soul of Nigeria come August 1st to August 10th, 2024 are the enemies of democracy, enemies of the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, and the enemies of Nigeria QED. And Nigeria shall most definitely outlive them.

I believe in Nigeria. I believe that the Eagle shall yet Soar. And I believe that this period of darkness shall yet pass.

I’m CHUKWUDUMEBI.

Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr.

Convener COUNTRYFIRST MOVT.