BREAKING NEWS: Biden withdraws from U.S. presidential race

Washington, D.C., July 21, 2024 — In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden announced today that he will not seek reelection in the 2024 presidential race. In a heartfelt letter addressed to the American people, President Biden highlighted the significant achievements of his administration over the past three and a half years while expressing his gratitude to those who supported him.

“Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation,” Biden wrote. He pointed to the strongest economy in the world, historic investments in infrastructure, significant reductions in prescription drug costs, and the expansion of affordable healthcare as major accomplishments. Additionally, he cited critical legislation, including gun safety laws, climate policies, and the appointment of the first African American woman to the Supreme Court, as pivotal moments of his presidency.

The President acknowledged the challenges the country has faced, including the pandemic and severe economic crises, stating, “Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.”

Biden’s decision not to run for a second term, he explained, was made in the best interest of his party and the country. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Expressing his deepest gratitude to those who have supported him, President Biden thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for her partnership and the American people for their trust. “I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

The President is expected to address the Nation later this week to provide more details about his decision. This announcement marks a significant shift in the political landscape as the Democratic Party now prepares to select a new candidate for the upcoming election.

