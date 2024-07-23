Kenya: Pro- and anti-government protesters clash in Nairobi

Anti-government protesters clashed with a pro-government group in Nairobi on Tuesday, resulting in the burning of a motorcycle belonging to supporters of President William Ruto. The pro-government group had taken to the streets on motorcycles early in the morning, preceding a planned demonstration by the opposition.

Anti-government demonstrators set bonfires in the suburb of Imara Daima along the highway leading to Kenya’s main airport, which was the focal point of the day’s protests. Airport officials advised travelers to arrive early due to extensive security checks, although flight services continued as usual. In other parts of the city, police deployed tear gas to disperse protesters blocking another major road leading to the airport.

The anti-government protests, now in their fifth week, initially began in response to a finance bill proposing new taxes. Despite President Ruto’s refusal to sign the bill and his dismissal of almost all Cabinet ministers, demonstrators continue to call for his resignation. According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the protests have resulted in at least 50 deaths and 413 injuries since June 18.

Police had banned protests in Nairobi last week, citing the absence of clear leadership to coordinate with law enforcement for ensuring safety. However, a court order suspended the police ban, affirming the constitutional right to peaceful protest and requiring police to be given advance notice to provide security.

Activists and civil society groups have previously accused the police of using excessive force against demonstrators. Following the resignation of former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome on July 12, acting police head Douglas Kanja reiterated that the country’s main airport was a “protected area” and “out of bounds to unauthorized persons.” He warned, “Any person who breaks the law will be dealt with swiftly, firmly, and decisively by the law.”

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who had earlier called for talks, denied allegations of accepting bribes to join Ruto in forming a broad-based government. He expressed his support for the protesters, outlining a list of demands that must be met by the government before any dialogue can occur. The opposition is calling for compensation for the families of killed protesters and the dropping of charges against those arrested during the demonstrations.