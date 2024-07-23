U.S. launches international entrepreneur rule to attract global startups

The United States has introduced the International Entrepreneur Rule (IER) to support non-citizen entrepreneurs seeking to establish and expand their startups within the country. This initiative aims to provide significant opportunities for entrepreneurs from various nations, including Nigeria, to contribute to the U.S. economy through innovation and job creation.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the IER, including eligibility criteria and the application process.

Overview of the International Entrepreneur Rule (IER)

The IER grants temporary parole status to foreign entrepreneurs who meet specific criteria, allowing them to live and work in the U.S. for up to five years to develop and scale their businesses. Key conditions include:

Ownership: The entrepreneur must own at least 10% of the startup at the time of the initial application and at least 5% at the time of re-parole.

The entrepreneur must own at least 10% of the startup at the time of the initial application and at least 5% at the time of re-parole. Startup Requirements: The startup must be less than five years old and established as a U.S. entity.

The startup must be less than five years old and established as a U.S. entity. Investment: The startup must have received a minimum of $250,000 in capital from qualified U.S. investors or $100,000 in government grants or awards.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grants this temporary status, known as ‘parole,’ on a case-by-case basis. Entrepreneurs granted parole can work exclusively for their startup. Additionally, the entrepreneur’s spouse and children may also qualify for parole, with the spouse eligible to apply for employment authorization upon entering the U.S.

Eligibility Criteria for IER

To qualify for the IER, entrepreneurs and their startups must meet the following criteria:

Entrepreneur’s Residence: Entrepreneurs may be residing abroad or already in the U.S.

Startup Formation: The startup must have been established in the U.S. within the past five years.

Investment and Grants: The startup must demonstrate at least $264,147 in qualified investments from investors or $105,659 in government awards or grants.

Initial Parole Period: Entrepreneurs may receive an initial parole period of up to 2.5 years, with a possible extension of an additional 2.5 years based on further funding, job creation, or revenue benchmarks.

Number of Entrepreneurs: Up to three entrepreneurs per startup may be eligible for parole under the IER.

Detailed Criteria for Entrepreneurs and Startups

Ownership Interest: Entrepreneurs must possess a substantial ownership interest in the startup.

Qualified Investments: Investments must be equity, convertible debt, or other securities convertible into equity.

Growth Potential: The startup should exhibit significant potential for rapid growth and job creation.

Application Process

The application process involves the following steps: