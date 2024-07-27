Support USAfricaLIVE.com

DRC: Tshisekedi criticizes Ruto over Nairobi process

DRC: Tshisekedi criticizes Ruto over Nairobi process

President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has criticized Kenyan President William Ruto for his handling of the Nairobi Process, which was designed to foster dialogue with armed groups in eastern DRC. Tshisekedi accuses Ruto of favoring Rwanda, a stance he believes has hindered progress.

The Nairobi Process, initially launched by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, aims to support disarmament and demobilization efforts in the DRC. Despite several meeting cycles, the initiative has seen no significant advancement since the third round of talks in December 2023. Tshisekedi’s remarks highlight the increasing tensions between the DRC and Kenya.

Kinshasa has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the East African Community (EAC) force’s efforts against the M23 rebellion, alleging insufficient action under its mandate. The situation worsened when Nairobi announced the formation of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), a political-military group associated with the M23. Kenya’s refusal to arrest AFC leader Corneille Nangaa led the DRC to recall its ambassadors to Kenya and the EAC for consultations.

In Tshisekedi’s view, Ruto’s perceived partiality towards Rwanda has significantly impeded the Nairobi Process, exacerbating the already strained relations between the two nations.

